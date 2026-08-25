Inside the Inspiring Training Journey of Olympic Runners Tara and Hunter

In the world of sports, relationships sometimes blossom in the most unexpected places. For U.S. women’s hockey team captain Hilary Knight and veteran speed skater Brittany Bowe, their romance took root during the 2022 Beijing Olympics, leading to a memorable first date amidst the intensity of competition.

A Serendipitous Connection in Beijing

Brittany, 37, reflected on their relationship in an interview with People in January, stating, “Hilary and I have known each other for a number of years through different Team USA events… but that’s the first time we really did have time to connect and get to know one another.” The couple spent their time in Beijing walking together after dinner, with Hilary playfully asking, “Oh, do you want to go for a walk after dinner?”

Masked Meetings and Heartfelt Moments

Despite their “fully masked” walks not being perceived as “romantic” according to Hilary, 36, she found them to be “cute.” Brittany added that their isolation from family and friends allowed them to focus solely on each other. “We didn’t have the family, the friends, no outside distractions,” Brittany explained, emphasizing how much they appreciated the time to bond.

A Bronze Medal and a New Chapter

Brittany, who clinched a bronze medal in the 10,000 meters, considered finding a girlfriend to be her “the biggest win coming out of Beijing for sure.” The couple, now settled in Salt Lake City, enjoys spending their free time engaged in off-ice hobbies like pickleball and gardening.

Preparing for New Beginnings