Alix Earle Reveals Impactful BRCA Test Results During Filming

Alix Earle recently opened up about her family’s journey with health challenges while promoting her new Netflix series, Earle Meets World. The show provides an intimate glimpse into her family’s dynamics, especially as they navigated the emotional terrain of genetic testing.

A Journey of Discovery

During her interview, Alix reflected on the ups and downs that life can bring, recognizing the weight of health-related concerns. “It’s unfortunate when things happen in life that aren’t the best, especially with health,” she said. However, she emphasized that the production team was ready to capture everything. “We had cameras up for all of this, and that’s sort of the whole show. We just kept everything going as things were naturally happening in our lives,” she explained.

Significant Revelations

One of the most poignant moments in the series reveals the day Alix and her sister Ashtin, who is just 23, learned they both tested positive for the BRCA2 gene. This decision to undergo testing came after their mother’s diagnosis. The emotional scene with their genetic counselor, Pankti Doshi, highlights the uneasy mix of fear and relief that accompanied the results. Alix expressed gratitude for the answers that genetic testing provided but also emphasized the importance of family support during such trying times. “I’m really excited for it to be out there,” she noted, indicating her hope that their journey might resonate with others facing similar challenges.

A Wild Ride