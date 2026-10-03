Alison Hammond Opens Up About Her On-Air Panic Attack

Alison Hammond is currently recovering following a distressing incident that occurred on live television. The beloved host of the U.K. talk show This Morning, Hammond recently revealed that she experienced a severe panic attack while on air.

Panic Attack on Live Television

During a live segment of the show, Alison Hammond suddenly walked off the set, leaving viewers and co-hosts in concern. The abrupt departure raised questions about her well-being and prompted widespread support from fans and colleagues alike.

Sharing Her Experience

The day after the incident, Hammond took to social media to share her experience. “I had a massive panic attack,” she stated, candidly discussing the overwhelming feelings that led to her exiting the show. Her openness about mental health resonates with many, highlighting the importance of addressing such issues in public forums.

The Importance of Mental Health Awareness

Hammond’s experience serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by many when it comes to mental health. By sharing her story, she contributes to a broader conversation about the impact of anxiety and panic disorders, promoting understanding and compassion for those who face similar struggles.