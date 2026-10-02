Alison Hammond Leaves This Morning in Shocking Health Scare

Alison Hammond is currently recovering following an alarming on-air health emergency that occurred during a recent episode of This Morning. The incident took place on October 2, when Hammond suddenly left the set mid-segment, leaving fans and colleagues concerned.

Unexpected Exit During Live Broadcast

Viewers were taken aback as Alison Hammond walked off camera unexpectedly during a segment. The abrupt exit raised immediate questions about her well-being, with many expressing their worries for the beloved television host.

Guided by Responsibilities

As Hammond took a call, her demeanor shifted noticeably, leading to her sudden departure from the screen. This incident has prompted an outpouring of support from fans of the show, eager to know more about her condition and hoping for a swift recovery.

Public Support and Well Wishes

In the wake of this unexpected event, many fans have taken to social media to send their best wishes and messages of support to Hammond. The outpouring of concern highlights her impact and popularity among viewers, who have connected with her over the years.