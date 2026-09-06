Alina Șerban’s ‘I Matter’: A Remarkable Journey of Resilience

Alina Șerban, a pioneering filmmaker from Romania, has captured international attention this week at the Venice Film Festival with the world premiere of her feature-length directorial debut, “I Matter.” This milestone event is particularly significant as it marks the first feature from a female Roma director to be showcased at an A-list festival.

A Journey of Resilience

Rising from a background of poverty, Șerban has become a celebrated stage star in Romania, defying the odds and reshaping narratives surrounding her marginalized community. “I Matter,” inspired by her own life experiences, tells the compelling story of a young Roma woman aspiring to become an actress. Faced with the looming threat of being expelled from her orphanage, she must grapple with her identity and navigate a life of independence.

The Weight of Representation

In an interview with Variety, Șerban expressed her mixed feelings about assuming the role of “the first.” “I’m nervous about the pressure of being ‘the first’ — all the firsts,” she reflected. “But I also have this immense relief, and the feeling of being grateful that I managed to pull through something almost impossible.”

From Orphan to Acclaimed Director

Raised in a state-run orphanage in Bucharest, Șerban was the first in her family to graduate high school. Her determination led her to the Academy of Theatrical Arts and Cinematography in Bucharest, followed by acceptance into NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts and earning a master’s degree from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. Upon returning to Romania, she created a one-woman show about her life, highlighting both the discrimination she faced and her victories.

Empowering New Voices

With “I Matter,” which is produced by microFILM, 2Pilots Filmproduction, Frakas Prods., and Lemming Film, Șerban aims to provide a platform for authenticity and ownership among her cast. The film stars newcomer Denisa Farcaș, whose performance embodies both vulnerability and determination. “It was a collaborative process,” Șerban described, emphasizing the importance of allowing the young actors the freedom to express themselves and engage with their roles.

A Moment of Celebration

While this isn’t Șerban’s first experience at the Venice Film Festival—she previously attended in 2023 for Goran Stolevski’s “Housekeeping for Beginners”—this year holds a different significance. Nearly two dozen cast members from “I Matter,” including the 16 child actors from the film’s orphanage scenes, will join her on the red carpet. Adding to the festive atmosphere, the Roma band Mahala Rai Banda will provide musical accompaniment.

A Message of Dignity