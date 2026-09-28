Ali Larter Stuns on Red Carpet Alongside Daughter Vivienne

Ali Larter and her daughter Vivienne brought a touch of charm to the red carpet at Step Up’s 2026 Annual Inspiration Awards held in Los Angeles on September 25. The mother-daughter duo captured attention with their stylish ensemble, proving that family outings can be both delightful and fashionable.

Stylish Appearances

The Legally Blonde star, 50, showcased her elegance in a plunging brown shirt paired with a tailored black suit, complemented by peep-toe heels, hoop earrings, and layered bracelets. Her 11-year-old daughter Vivienne made a statement of her own in a short navy blue dress accented by black and white sneakers and a dainty pendant necklace.

Moments with Friends

They weren’t alone on the red carpet; the duo also posed for photos with Larter’s Landman costar, Demi Moore, and her daughter Tallulah Willis, 32. This gathering of mothers and daughters added an extra layer of warmth and camaraderie to the event.

A New Chapter in Idaho

In recent years, Larter and her family have embraced a quieter life away from the bustling Hollywood scene. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they relocated from Los Angeles to Sun Valley, Idaho, allowing them to connect more with nature and family.