Alexis Ohanian Shares Special Night Out with Olympia

Alexis Ohanian and his daughter Olympia recently enjoyed a memorable night out, showcasing the special bond between father and daughter. The co-founder of Reddit, along with his wife, tennis superstar Serena Williams, also shares a younger daughter, Adira, who is just 2 years old.
A Father-Daughter Outing at the WNBA Game
On August 27, Alexis and 8-year-old Olympia attended a New York Liberty game held in Brooklyn, N.Y. The outing proved to be a thrilling experience, highlighted by their interaction with the WNBA team’s beloved mascot, Ellie the Elephant. Alexis shared their fun-filled evening on social media, posting, “Papa-Daughter basketball night with @bigellieliberty @nyliberty makes me realize all my teams need a mascot this awesome. Thanks, Ellie, you made Jr’s night!”
Stylish Game Day Looks
For the game, Olympia, whose full name is Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., donned a chic cream sweater with a blue collar paired with jeans, while her father sported a dark blue button-up over a black t-shirt. Their stylish attire matched the excitement of the event, as they participated in the festivities.
Memorable Moments Captured
Throughout the evening, Alexis captured various moments, including some playful game footage of himself and Olympia enjoying Ellie the Elephant’s dance moves on the sidelines. These highlights not only showcased their enjoyment of the evening but also emphasized the joy of making lasting memories together at a WNBA game.