Alexis Ohanian Shares Special Night Out with Olympia

Alexis Ohanian and his daughter Olympia recently enjoyed a memorable night out, showcasing the special bond between father and daughter. The co-founder of Reddit, along with his wife, tennis superstar Serena Williams, also shares a younger daughter, Adira, who is just 2 years old.

A Father-Daughter Outing at the WNBA Game

On August 27, Alexis and 8-year-old Olympia attended a New York Liberty game held in Brooklyn, N.Y. The outing proved to be a thrilling experience, highlighted by their interaction with the WNBA team’s beloved mascot, Ellie the Elephant. Alexis shared their fun-filled evening on social media, posting, “Papa-Daughter basketball night with @bigellieliberty @nyliberty makes me realize all my teams need a mascot this awesome. Thanks, Ellie, you made Jr’s night!”

Stylish Game Day Looks

For the game, Olympia, whose full name is Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., donned a chic cream sweater with a blue collar paired with jeans, while her father sported a dark blue button-up over a black t-shirt. Their stylish attire matched the excitement of the event, as they participated in the festivities.

Memorable Moments Captured