Alexis Ohanian Shares Serena Williams' Empowering Life Lesson for Daughters

Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, is dedicated to nurturing the future ambitions of his daughters, Olympia and Adira, alongside his wife, tennis legend Serena Williams. In a recent interview, Ohanian shared the fundamental rule they uphold in their household regarding career aspirations, emphasizing a supportive yet flexible approach to their daughters’ future endeavors.

Encouraging Passion and Excellence

Ohanian expressed that the primary guideline for Olympia, 9, and Adira, 3, is straightforward: “The one rule in the house is we don’t care what you want to do when you grow up, as long as you do your best at it.” He added that he hopes their pursuits will align with something “useful,” indicating a desire for their passions to positively impact others.

Olympia’s Aspirations in Fashion

When discussing his daughters’ interests, Ohanian revealed that Olympia has expressed a keen interest in becoming a fashion designer. This ambition is a reflection of her unique creativity and desire to carve her own path. Interestingly, after witnessing Olympia’s involvement in interviewing athletes at the recent premiere event for Athlos—the new track and field league boasting an innovative athlete-ownership model—Ohanian humorously suggested that his daughter might take on roles beyond fashion. “Watch out,” he joked, “She’s coming for journalism. She’s gonna go be great.” This playful comment showcases his pride in Olympia’s diverse interests and highlights the freedom they encourage in exploring various career paths.

A Supportive Parenting Philosophy