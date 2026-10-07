Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's Heartfelt Journey to Baby Two

As Ireland Baldwin prepares to welcome her second child, her parents, Hilaria and Alec Baldwin, are reflecting on their own parenting journey with their seven children. The couple is navigating the challenges and joys of raising a large family while also embracing the experience of impending grandparenthood for the second time.

Blending Grandparenting with Parenting

Hilaria Baldwin recently shared insights into how Alec’s approach as a grandfather has influenced their parenting style. Known for their playful banter, Hilaria remarked on the generational differences they sometimes experience, saying, “We joke about our age difference, but it makes a lot of sense.” She explained that situations can arise where she finds herself needing to enforce rules, while Alec tends to advocate for a more lenient approach. “Yesterday, I was having to do tough parenting, and then he was like, ‘Just let him have it. Just give him whatever he wants,'” she recounted.

Raising Their Seven Children

The couple is raising Carmen, 13, Rafael, 11, Leonardo, 10, Romeo, 8, Eduardo, 6, María, 5, and Ilaria, 4. Despite the challenges of managing a large family, they seem to find joy in blending their parenting styles, which is likely to be an enriching experience as they step into their roles as grandparents once again.