Hilaria Baldwin Juggles Gym Time and Parenting with Bathroom Workouts

Hilaria Baldwin, a mother of seven and contestant on “Nation’s Dumbest,” is redefining how to incorporate fitness into a busy life. At 42, she embraces the idea of “squeeze in a workout,” explaining that her exercise routine often occurs in unconventional places—including her bathroom.

A Unique Approach to Fitness

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Baldwin shared her strategy for staying active amidst her hectic family life. “I run every day… I found being a mom, if I can get 30 minutes of my cardio, it helps my mind… It gets me like sort of a little bit more regulated with my nervous system, so I really like that,” she explained. Her fitness regimen includes daily runs, yoga, and what she calls “little bathroom workouts” or “stop-and-drop” exercises. Hilaria Baldwin detailed the unconventional workout routine and diet habits she uses while raising seven children. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Finding Balance in Diet

Despite her disciplined approach to fitness, Baldwin emphasizes that her diet is not strictly restrictive. “It’s not always the same,” she noted. “I think people think that I just eat salad all the time, which I’ve definitely done that in the past. But the other day — the baby of the family, we opened up pints of ice cream, two different pints of ice cream at 9 PM. So, sometimes it looks like that.” She advocates for balance, suggesting it’s okay to indulge occasionally: “Eat good things and then enjoy. Have the slice of pizza once in a while. Have the ice cream.”

Family Fitness and Relationship Insights

When asked whether her husband, Alec Baldwin, joins her in workouts, she chuckled, stating, “Can’t touch his toes. I literally married the most inflexible person I have ever met.” As they navigate parenthood together with their seven children, Baldwin shares that both partners must actively want to uphold their relationship. “Both Alec and I, through our ups and our downs, we’ve wanted to be there,” she said. “I think that that’s what’s kept us strong.” Hilaria Baldwin competed on “Dancing with the Stars.” (Getty Images)

A New Chapter on Television

Baldwin is currently appearing on FOX’s celebrity competition series, “Nation’s Dumbest,” where contestants strive to avoid being named the dumbest. This unique twist on the traditional celebrity show sets the stage for humor and entertainment as Baldwin joins a diverse cast that includes popular personalities like Carmen Electra and Ice-T. Hilaria Baldwin appears on FOX’s “Nation’s Dumbest.” (Brendan Meadows / Fox)