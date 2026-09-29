Alan Cumming Admits Confusion Over Avengers: Doomsday Plot

Alan Cumming, the acclaimed actor who reprises his role as Nightcrawler in “Avengers: Doomsday,” has humorously admitted to having little understanding of the film’s plot. In an interview with SiriusXM, Cumming stated bluntly, “To be honest, I don’t fully understand the plot.” While Marvel kept him in the dark about the complete screenplay, Cumming’s experience on set didn’t provide much clarity either. He described his role in the film as primarily involving running around rather than engaging with complex narratives.

Filming With Limited Information

During filming, Cumming encountered a crew member who attempted to explain a scene to him. “There was a bit when we were shooting a scene, and it was one of the rare scenes when I was actually on the backlot and not in front of a blue screen,” he recounted. “And this man came and said, ‘So right now Alan, these giant robots are blah blah,’ and started to tell me the thing, and I was like, ‘You know what, thank you so much, but just tell me where I point my, whatever I point. And I’ll do that. Really, I just know I’m here to run around.’”

Unexpected Interaction with Florence Pugh

Cumming also shared a lighthearted moment involving fellow star Florence Pugh. At the Emmys, he joked, “Gosh, it’s so funny. I’ve never met you, but you lay on top of me, or your body double did.” To which Pugh responded, “Yeah I lay on top of you as well, but it was your body double.” This interaction highlights the often chaotic nature of filming superhero movies where stunts and doubles frequently take center stage.

Returning after 23 Years

“Avengers: Doomsday” marks the first time Cumming has portrayed Nightcrawler in over two decades, having originally debuted the character in “X2: X-Men United.” He is joined by other familiar faces from the “X-Men” series, including Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Rebecca Romijn, and James Marsden. Reflecting on advancements in makeup technology, Cumming noted that the transformation process for Nightcrawler has significantly improved. “Before it was about four and a half hours to apply it, but now it’s only 90 minutes,” he explained. “Before, all of the tattoos were done by hand. They hadn’t decided on them before we started filming. Now, they just stick onto my face. It’s a game changer.”

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