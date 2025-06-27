Abby Lee Miller Shares Thoughts on JoJo Siwa’s New Romance

Abby Lee Miller, known for her role in “Dance Moms,” recently expressed her thoughts on JoJo Siwa’s new relationship with Chris Hughes. As JoJo Siwa continues to captivate the public eye, particularly regarding her personal life, Miller’s perspective adds an intriguing layer to the ongoing conversation. The relationship dynamics and public perceptions surrounding Siwa and Hughes have become a topic of interest, attracting fans and media alike.

JoJo Siwa’s Past Relationships

On the Rachel Uncensored Podcast in March 2022, JoJo Siwa candidly stated, “I am not single and I don’t want to mingle. No, I’m a loyal lady.” At that time, her relationship with Katie Mills was in the spotlight. “I went around the block,” Siwa revealed. “I tried a lot, and I learned a lot and I’m very, very, very happy where I am now.”

However, her romance with Mills wasn’t without challenges. In March 2023, Siwa posted a video addressing “love bombing” and “clout chasing” behaviors from her past partners. This prompted a response from Mills, who had her own narrative to share.

Katie Mills Speaks Out

Katie Mills took to TikTok, reacting to Siwa’s allegations. “I’m done being quiet,” Mills declared. “You hold a lot of power, you and your platform. How can you tell someone you love them and ghost them the next day, and then post all over the internet that we’re clout chasers and love bombers? I don’t get it.”

Mills emphasized that Siwa was responsible for making their relationship public, while she had always sought permission before sharing their moments online. “I have the text receipts to prove it, so don’t come at me,” Mills added, defending her position.

The Public’s Fascination

The public’s interest in JoJo Siwa and her relationships is undeniable. With Abby Lee Miller weighing in on her relationship with Chris Hughes, fans are eager to hear more perspectives. Siwa’s journey through various relationships continues to be a topic of lively discussion, highlighting the challenges and intricacies of navigating love in the public eye.

As JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes take center stage, the dynamic between them and the changing perceptions of Siwa’s past relationships keep audiences engaged, proving that matters of the heart remain a compelling narrative for many.