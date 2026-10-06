Aaron Sorkin Revamps A Few Good Men for Broadway Revival

In an exciting development for theater enthusiasts, A Few Good Men is set to make its triumphant return to the Broadway stage after more than three decades since its original premiere in 1989. Playwright Aaron Sorkin, renowned for his sharp dialogue and compelling narratives, has re-engaged with this classic work, collaborating with director Michael Arden and drawing upon his earlier partnership with screenwriter William Goldman during the play’s adaptation into the acclaimed 1992 film directed by Rob Reiner. Sorkin recently unveiled that he has made subtle yet impactful revisions to the script, emphasizing his belief in the evolution of writing over time. At a press conference held at the Vivian Beaumont Theater, he stated, “One of the things I like about being a writer is that you can get better as you get older. It’s the opposite of an athlete. So I asked them if I could do a polish. I asked them if we could treat this as a new play, not as a revival.”

A Fresh Take on a Classic

The newly polished version of A Few Good Men, which retains its original plot and characters, promises to enhance the dialogue while preserving the essence of the story. Sorkin assured audiences that the changes were primarily about fine-tuning the script, stating, “I haven’t changed the plot of it or the characters. It’s honestly just a dialogue polish. Some jokes that were clunkier are less clunky, that kind of thing.” This update aims to maintain the play’s core themes while making it more accessible and engaging for contemporary viewers.

Insights from the Cast

During the press conference, Bradley Whitford, who portrayed Daniel Kaffee on Broadway in 1990 and has now stepped into the role of Nathan Jessep, shared his thoughts on the new adaptation. He humorously quipped about his fears of receiving unfavorable reviews but also lauded Sorkin’s script for its ability to delve into pressing social questions. “How are we going to make it work on this shrinking little planet? Is it gonna be through cooperation, through agreements, to obey the laws and use a legal system to arbitrate things that we disagree about, or is it about dominance and obliteration?” he pondered. Whitford emphasized the play’s exploration of these themes in a thoughtful and non-condescending manner, asserting the importance of dialogue over violence in shaping a better future.

Upcoming Performances