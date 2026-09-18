Aaron Rowe Stands Up for Ed Sheeran Amid Controversy

In a recent Instagram video, Irish singer-songwriter Aaron Rowe publicly supported Ed Sheeran amid controversies surrounding the Loop Tour. Rowe chose to withdraw from opening for Sheeran after Macklemore made pro-Palestinian comments during a performance, prompting backlash and his subsequent removal from the tour. Instead of placing blame on Sheeran, Rowe argues that the focus should be on influential figures like New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and the pressures exerted by pro-Zionist lobbies.

Rowe Defends Sheeran’s Position

Rowe stated, “I’m gonna be honest. I think you are all focusing on the wrong person here.” He criticized the media and public sentiment that placed Ed Sheeran at the center of the controversy, asserting that the attention should be directed towards those trying to suppress free speech about the ongoing situation in Palestine. He further stated, “You really should be focusing on the Zionist lobbies that are trying to silence the voices of people who are shouting about genocide, the genocide that is happening in Palestine right now by Israel.”

Reflections on Sheeran’s Comments

While acknowledging that Sheeran’s statement following the fallout “could have been a lot better,” Rowe clarified that the decision to remove Macklemore was made by the Messina Touring Group due to external pressures. He emphasized this point by noting that Sheeran expressed he had no control over the situation, which was influenced by Kraft and venue management.

Support for Palestinian Voices

Rowe elaborated that he does not agree with Macklemore’s removal from the tour and suspects that panic played a role in the rapid decision-making process. “I fully believe [Sheeran] knows that was a mistake,” he reflected. All members of the tour lineup, he noted, supported the rights of Palestinians in Gaza, questioning, “Like, if Ed Sheeran was a fucking Zionist, why would he have all these fucking people on the fucking tour?”

Criticism of Inaction

Rowe took aim not only at Kraft but also at the broader Irish, governmental, and media establishment, accusing them of inaction despite their substantial resources and power. He implored, “You should be using this opportunity to plaster Robert Kraft’s face everywhere, someone who tried to shut down free speech, someone who tried to silence the voices of people who are shouting out genocide.” He urged that public energy should be channeled toward addressing these critical issues rather than targeting Sheeran.

Financial Pledges and Responses