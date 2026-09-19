A Cynical Comedian's Youth Takes Center Stage in ‘Anchors Aweigh’

In Matt Barats’ “Anchors Aweigh,” viewers are treated to an exploration of a cynical comedian grappling with the aftershocks of a failed proposal. This caustic alt-comedy film sees Barats, who also portrays the main character, revisiting nostalgic footage from his college years as he navigates the murky waters of his arrested development. It may sound heavy, but the film’s sardonic tone and Barats’ self-insert bring levity, transforming potentially weighty revelations into an array of punchlines, though not all of them hit their mark.

A Fractured Narrative of Self-Reflection

At a compact 71 minutes, “Anchors Aweigh” is anything but straightforward. The film often adopts a mockumentary style, featuring Barats’ nameless protagonist—a late-thirties comedian yearning to propose to Megan (Serena Profaci), a 25-year-old heiress with aspirations of Broadway fame. However, the narrative veers between this documentary-like structure and a more conventional film form, resulting in disjointed scenes that meander through the character’s ennui. The protagonist’s awkward proposal to Megan sends him spiraling both creatively and existentially, leading him to sift through MiniDV footage from his formative years while simultaneously shooting new, half-hearted sketches with the same vintage camera.

Technological Melancholy and Comedic Self-Awareness

The outdated technology used by Barats serves as a fitting metaphor for his character—a millennial stuck in a time warp, unable to move past his sardonic take on early 2000s political culture. Despite Barats’ self-awareness regarding his protagonist’s naïveté, the film occasionally slogs through periods that feel awkward and repetitive, a choice that seems intentional yet somewhat hinders its overall engagement.

Interactions and Awkwardness: The Marina Encounter

One of the film’s notable scenes unfolds at a marina by a New York airport, where the lead rents a boat, evoking comparisons to the mockumentary work of John Wilson or a humorous take on Ross McElwee. However, the fleeting interactions with secondary and tertiary characters—local marina residents—fail to leave a lasting impression. Before long, the film’s focus shifts back to the flawed romantic narrative, with its self-conscious tone exacerbating the underlying narrative issues.

Cringe Comedy and a Search for Meaning

There is something undeniably engaging about a man reflecting on his younger years, cringing at his past while still recognizing fragments of himself within those memories. The juxtaposition of Barats’ poignant observations with lingering visuals of serene water and eccentric extras adds an intriguing texture to the film. Yet “Anchors Aweigh” struggles to find its footing, caught between the dimensions of a short sketch and the emotional depth of a longer narrative. While it occasionally flirts with surrealism, buoyed by Simon Hanes’ dreamlike score, the film lacks the energy to fully immerse itself in this fantastical territory. It is amusing—perhaps even charming—but it never reaches the crescendo of raucous laughter.

A Sentimental Yet Flawed Journey