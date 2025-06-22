5 Surprising Assets the World’s Wealthiest Will Avoid

Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, is known for his unconventional approach to wealth. With a staggering net worth of $409 billion, as reported by Forbes, Musk stands out by eschewing the lavish lifestyle many affluent individuals enjoy. Unlike typical billionaires who indulge in mansions, gourmet dining, and luxury cars, Musk has made it clear that there are certain possessions he will never own. Here are five things the world’s richest man says he will never own.

Rental over Ownership

In a surprising move, Musk sold seven homes within a two-year span, netting around $100 million. Instead of investing in expansive properties, he opted for a minimalist lifestyle, relocating to a modest Boxabl home near the SpaceX site in Texas. This 375-square-foot dwelling, worth approximately $50,000, illustrates his aversion to traditional luxury living. Musk’s statement, “I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house,” encapsulates this philosophy.

Simplified Living

During an appearance on Neil deGrasse Tyson’s show, Musk revealed that in his early days, he lived frugally, often surviving on fast food. He even challenged himself to live on just $1 a day for meals. “In America, it’s pretty easy to keep yourself alive,” he stated, emphasizing the low threshold for his living expenses. This commitment to a simple lifestyle clearly reflects his disdain for extravagant material possessions.

Temporary Accommodation

The tech titan has even relied on the hospitality of friends when he found himself without a place to stay. In a 2022 TED talk, Musk admitted, “I don’t even own a place right now, I’m literally staying at friends’ places.” This mindset further underscores that the world’s richest man embraces a non-traditional view of ownership and security.

Minimalist Furnishings

Elon Musk’s approach to possessions extends even to furniture. His former partner Grimes shared insights about his living conditions, describing them as “at times below the poverty line.” She recalled staying in a humble residence where the mattress had a hole in it, and Musk suggested they simply “switch sides” instead of replacing it. His choice to own no expensive or extravagant furniture showcases a life lived unconventionally.

A Crash Course in Car Ownership

Even when it comes to flashy automobiles, Musk sets himself apart. He once bought a $1 million McLaren F1, which he famously crashed while demonstrating its capabilities, declaring, “Watch this,” before losing control. Despite the crash and the lack of insurance, Musk never chose to replace it and now primarily drives Tesla vehicles. His experience with luxury cars further reinforces the sentiment that the world’s richest man says he will never own such extravagant items.

Elon Musk’s perspective on wealth and ownership challenges conventional norms, emphasizing a life where simplicity trumps extravagance. Through his choices, he exemplifies that true wealth may indeed lie in experiences and connections, rather than material possessions.