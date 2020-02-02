3 day diet that makes you lose 10 pounds

Are you looking for a quick way to lose weight? Well, you are in the right place. We are going to show you a 3 day diet that will help you lose at least 10 pounds.

Do you have an important event to attend to and your favourite dress doesn’t fit you? You gained some weight and you don’t know what to do to get rid of it? Don’t look anymore. We have the perfect solution for you: a 3 day diet. You just have to pay attention to our tips, follow them strictly and you will see how those extra kilos will disappear before you know it!

Over the years, many people decided to follow the 3 day diet because they found it very useful. This diet is strict one and allows you to eat only certain foods. You have to respect this plan of you want to lose weight fast. If you cheat, you will not see any benefits of the 3 day diet.

Negative aspects of the 3 day diet

You should know that this fast diet doesn’t guarantee a permanent weight loss. After this diet is over there is a chance you will gain weight again. This weight loss program is meant to activate your excretory function. This means that during the 3 day diet, you eliminate all your internal wastes. This is how you will lose weight.

During this diet you can only eat about 1000 calories/day. This is not enough even if you are a sedentary person. Because of the low calories intake, your metabolism will slow down and your body will start to protect itself. This is when the weight loss process begins.

You should also know that the 3 day diet doesn’t help you change the eating habits that lead to the extra weight in the first place. The 3 day diet is a temporary solution for your weight problems and before starting it you should take into consideration every information mentioned above.

The 3 day diet menu

Breakfast:

– A cup of coffee or a cup of unsweetened tea

– A slice of toast bread with two tablespoons of peanut butter

– ½ grapefruit

Lunch:

– Canned tuna with a slice of toast bread

Dinner:

– one or two slices of grilled meat with 200 grams of boiled green beans and 200 grams of beetroot

– A small apple

– 100 grams of vanilla ice cream

Day 2 in 3 day diet

Breakfast:

– a boiled egg

– ½ banana

– One slice of toast bread

– Unsweetend coffee or tea

Lunch:

– 200 grams of tuna

Or

– 200 grams of cheese with 5 salty crackers

Dinner:

– 2 slices of grilled or boiled meat ( 85 grams)

– 400 grams of broccoli

– 100 grams of baby carrots

– ½ banana

– 100 grams of vanilla ice cream

Day 3 in 3 day diet

Breakfast:

– 3 salty crackers

– A slice of cheese

– An apple

– A cup of unsweetened coffee or tea

Lunch:

– a boiled egg

– a slice of toast bread

Dinner:

– 200 grams of tuna or cheese

– 200 grams of boiled or steamed cauliflower

– 100 grams of melon

– 100 grams of vanilla ice cream