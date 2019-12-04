How to lose weight fast in a week with a plan that works wonders? It is very simple, but you need to follow this diet strictly. You can follow this diet before an event or a holiday. You will achieve wonderful results in just a week.

If you want to know how to lose weight fast in a week, you must read this article. You can lose 10 pounds (4.5) kg in a week if you follow this effective diet. Even if it is in a short time, you can use it as a motivation to achieve the desired results.

What to Eat For a Week

Eat more lean proteins.

The first step of how to lose weight fast in a week is to eat fewer carbohydrates and more lean proteins because they will help you lose weight and they are healthy. Plus, a low-carb diet will reduce water weight and bloating. Replace the starchy carbohydrates with low-carb vegetables and proteins like eggs, fish and lean meats.

Eat whole foods.

These foods are filling and they do not have too many calories, especially single-ingredient foods.

What Not to Eat For a Week

Avoid carbohydrates.

Try to eliminate or to reduce the intake of starchy carbohydrates and sugars.

Do not eat junk food.

It is recommended to avoid eating junk foods, especially if they are highly processed.

Do Physical Exercises

The physical exercises are helpful to lose weight and to maintain your figure. If you want to know how to lose weight fast in a week, you must not avoid lifting weights and doing hard physical exercises, aerobic. Another important step is to be active outside the gym: walk outside, clean the house, take the stairs, ride the bike, etc.

Keep in mind: before you adopt this diet, you must know that you must ask for your doctor’s opinion because the calorie deficit is a part of how to lose weight fast in a week. After these 7 days of the diet, you should switch to a more sustainable plan if you want to continue to lose weight safely or to adopt a healthier lifestyle. Do not follow this diet for more than 7 days!

Other Things You Should Consider

If you want to know how to lose weight fast in a week, you must also consider the following things that will reduce the calorie intake for a week: