Smoothie Diet: 4 Weeks Smoothie Weight Loss Diet Plan

Smoothie diet is a weight loss program based on vegetable and fruit cocktails. The smoothie diet is preferred by overweight people who need to lose weight, but who also require vitamins and minerals in order to maintain a good health. In this article, we inform you about this healthy regime.

Smoothie diet has a lot of benefits, because the smoothies you consume are not only simple juices. These drinks represent, in fact, a healthy nutrition plan which contains vegetables, fruits, dairy products and cereals. Some of these ingredients are used in high quantities, while other are used with moderation (cereals). During the smoothie diet you can lose a lot of extra weight. As mentioned above, you have to consume fruits, vegetables and other foods with few calories. You have to use ingredients that help you lose weight and burn fats. The ingredients you use for your smoothies will make you feel full, will help your digestion and contain many nutrients, vitamins and minerals which maintain a good overall health.

What ingredients should you eat during the smoothie diet?

You can choose the fruits and vegetables you use for your smoothies. Opt for your favourite ones but try to include citrus fruits, because they contain few calories.

You should avoid bananas and grapes, because they contain many calories.

How much can you eat during a day?

When you are on a smoothie diet you should eat many fruits and vegetables every day. Eat at least 2-3 kg of fruits and vegetables/day if you want to stay healthy and if you want to maintain a normal energy level.

Who can follow a smoothie diet?

Not everyone can follow the smoothie diet. People suffering from bulimia, anorexia can’t follow this weight loss program. Also, people with GI problems, liver and kidney illness should think twice before starting the smoothie diet. Nursing and pregnant women can’t follow this kind of diet because it can affect the child.

There are many smoothie diet variants. We’ll present you 3 of these variants:

• The 4 week smoothie diet

This diet will help you lose 7 kilos:

Breakfast: smoothie made of sweet fruits and milk mixed with 100 g of cereals

10 a.m. snack: fruit and milk smoothie

Lunch: 200-250 g cheese and one glass of vegetable smoothie

4 p.m. snack: fruit and milk smoothie

Dinner: 250 g of cheese and one fruit and oatmeal smoothie

• 2 day Smoothie diet

During this diet you can lose 2 kilos.

Breakfast: a smoothie made of green vegetable, fruits and grain germs. You can use oranges, grapefruits and kiwis

10 a.m. snack: vegetable smoothie

Lunch: a smoothie made of: blackberries, currants, blueberries, wild strawberries and raspberries, rice milk and a few almonds

4 p.m. snack: a smoothie made of: blackberries, currants, blueberries, raspberries, apples and pears

Dinner: one cup of plain yogurt and one banana.

7 days Smoothie diet

This option helps you lose 3 – 4 kilos.

Breakfast: banana, milk and oatmeal smoothie.

10 a.m. snack: fruit and greens smoothie

Lunch: berries, oranges, milk and grain germs smoothie.

4 p.m. snack: vegetable smoothie

Dinner: fruit, vegetable and milk smoothie.

Chose the best option which suits your needs and if you consider you can use weight this way, start a smoothie diet today!

Top 10 Best Smoothie Mix Recipes

There are 2 excellent factors to make a healthy recipe smoothie: 1) They taste fantastic; as well as 2) They are filled with great portions of fruits that have health benefits for your body. Below’s an example of popular healthy smoothie dishes that can be a positive enhancement to your everyday diet regimen.

Orange Julius Smoothie Mix — This is a scrumptious beverage made with orange juice, milk, and also vanilla essence. The Orange Julius franchise business is in charge of producing this popular smoothie mix, as well as if you can discover an Orange Julius place in your town, you’ll be in for a genuine treat.

Strawberry Orange Smoothie Mix — Made with fresh or frozen strawberries, orange juice and also honey. A wonderful sun-kissed drink to help you get up in the morning.

Delicious Chocolate Banana Smoothie — Made with a ripe banana, chocolate syrup as well as milk. A much healthier means to get your chocolate repair!

Traditional Blueberry Smoothie — It is made of fresh or icy blueberries, frozen juice and also yogurt. Blueberries have great deals of antioxidants, so you can enjoy this knowing you’re assisting your body to remain strong and also healthy and balanced.

Exotic Five Fruit Shake — It is made of banana, kiwi, mango, papaya and also orange juice. Getaway to the tropics with this exotic mix of tastes. Mangoes are loaded with vitamins. It is an excellent power dish shake.

Creamsicle Smoothie Mix — It is made of fresh cantaloupe melon, orange juice, vanilla as well as honey. This tasty beverage will certainly advise you of the ice cream variation you delighted in on careless summer days as a child.

Berry Brainstorm Healthy Smoothie — It is made of icy strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, juice and also yogurt. The main drink of ¨superheroes¨ as well as individuals who need added brain power to accomplish impressive tasks. It is an excellent frozen fruit shake recipe.

Pina Colada Healthy Smoothie — It is made of pineapple, banana, coconut and also milk. A tasty slimmed-down version of the preferred alcoholic drink. The real pina colada has 644 calories – ouch!

Cherry Vanilla Smoothie Mix –– It is made of icy cherries, raspberries, vanilla yogurt and also milk. If you enjoy cherries soaked in creamy vanilla, this is your smoothie mix…

Creamy Coffee Shake — It is made of instant coffee, sugar and heavy cream. Okay, maybe it’s a little hefty on the calorie side, however this is an excellent means to include range to your everyday regimen.