$150,000 Prize Awaits Emerging South Asian Filmmakers at Tasveer

South Asian filmmakers from around the globe are set to compete for $150,000 in grants at the third annual Tasveer Film Market, coinciding with the 21st Tasveer Film Festival in Seattle from October 13 to 18. This unique initiative aims to elevate South Asian voices in cinema, offering a platform for emerging talent and addressing critical issues through storytelling.

Film Selection and Grants

The market has selected 12 fiction and documentary features that are currently in late-stage development as part of its Tasveer Market Selects strand. In addition, nine short film projects will compete for funding from the Tasveer Film Fund, with an emphasis on supporting these shorter narratives.

The majority of grant funding will benefit the short film projects. At the Netflix-supported Tasveer Film Fund Pitch, the nine finalists will pitch their projects live to a panel of jurors consisting of industry producers and filmmakers. Four projects will each receive a production grant of $35,000, while a separate jury will evaluate the Market Selects titles, awarding two projects with grants of $5,000 each.

Pitches and Mentorship Opportunities

Pitch sessions will occur at the Tasveer Film Center, where filmmakers will also have the opportunity to engage in one-on-one meetings with industry mentors throughout the market. This interaction is designed to enhance their projects and broaden their understanding of the film industry.

New Initiatives and Panels

This year marks the debut of Tasveer EDU, which will host educational sessions year-round focused on development, financing, casting, rights, and distribution. Complementing this initiative is the Tasveer Producers Lab, based in Los Angeles, which connects South Asian producers with industry professionals.

An insightful market panel will feature industry figures such as Greg Laemmle from Laemmle Theaters, Cathy Ni of EST Studios, and producer Lucas Ford. This panel will explore strategies for reaching audiences with South Asian films. Additionally, international Emmy-winning producer Apoorva Bakshi, known for her work on “Delhi Crime,” will conduct a masterclass.

Supporting Organizations and Future Outlook

Notable companies sending executives to the market include Zero Gravity Management, Aamir Khan Pictures, EST Studios, Netflix, Wieden+Kennedy, and Buffalo 8. “Three years ago we set out to build a table our community never had, where South Asian filmmakers sit across from the people who can help get their films made,” stated Tasveer founder Rita Meher. “Seeing that table filled with this much talent, funding, and support is what keeps us going.” Tasveer EDU promises to continue this work throughout the year, expanding the initiatives launched during the festival week.

About Tasveer

Since its inception in 2002, the nonprofit has been a champion for South Asian voices in film, art, and storytelling, providing a platform that engages with subjects such as caste, gender, and sexuality. The Tasveer Film Market is recognized as the first of its kind in North America, dedicated to presenting South Asian projects to a worldwide audience of industry executives. In 2025, Tasveer acquired the Ark Lodge Cinema in Seattle’s Columbia City, transforming it into the Tasveer Film Center, which features international cinema screenings daily.

Featured Projects

2026 Tasveer Market Selects

“Baraat: The Wedding Horse,” Nadeem Uddin, James Longley (documentary)

“Blood Mountain,” Kartic Bhargav

“Colours of the Sea,” Jeffin Thomas (documentary)

“Her Acre,” Swati Jha (documentary)

“Home Before Night,” Kalani Gacon

“Kowloon Story,” Amarik Singh Khosa

“Ladki Waale” (“The Bride’s Side”), Kovid Gupta

“Mirage,” Aqsa Altaf, Severine Tibi

“Mother Tongue,” Anu Valia

“Rainbow,” Sumi Baghel

“Sons of the River,” Katyayani Kumar (documentary)

“Unlisted,” Bibhanshu Rai