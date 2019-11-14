10 Makeup mistakes that you should avoid if you want a young and fresh look

A correctly done makeup can boost our self-confidence, highlight our best facial features, and give our skin a glamorous and well nourished look. But sometimes in our efforts to create a perfect look, we exaggerate with the makeup, therefore we made a list with 10 most common makeup mistakes that make us look older.

Using Way too Much Concealer.

Sometimes we are trying to create a perfect look and we are overloading our face with makeup. One of the most common mistakes is when we try to create a matte effect is too use too much concealer. A thick layer and the wrong color will only accentuate your wrinkles, that’s why the top beauty experts’ advise is to avoid thick foundation and instead to choose the fluid ones which contain luminous particles for a healthy and natural look without a lot of makeup.

Using Excessive Mascara on the Lower Lashes.

A touch of mascara on your lower lashes can accentuate the edges of your eyes and give you more expressiveness. You should be careful not to exaggerate, as too much mascara on the lower lashes will accentuate the wrinkles around your eyes no matter how small they are.

Picking the Incorrect Lipstick Tone.

The lipstick can definitely do magic to your appearance but it is very important to choose the right color. If you have narrow lips, try to avoid dark colors as they make your lips to look even thinner. If you want to create the illusion of fuller lips, all you have to do is to overdraw your natural lip line.

Using Dark Eye Shadows the Upside-Down.

The outer corner of your eyes is the place where you should dab a dark eye should. If you apply it over the whole lid area the effect will make you look older.

Use Excessive Eyeliner on the Lower Lid.

If you don’t want your eyes to look narrow, you must avoid using dark eyeliner on your lower lid, instead use a light color to give more openness to your eyes.

Placing Rouge on the Apples of Your Cheeks.

It is time to focus your attention on light blusher tones such as pink or peach. Be careful to apply the blusher on the upper part of your cheeks and not in the central part, this advice is especially for the mature women. Use mellow and natural tones and try dabbing rouge on the upper cheekbones but not too close to the nose area. The rouge should give you a localized lifting effect and the light colors will give it a romantic look.

Highlighting Your Brows Excessively.

If you want to create a natural and younger look, it is recommended to use a lighter tone for your eyebrows than your natural eyebrow color. The use of intense dark shades to enlarge and highlight your eyebrows will make you look older.

Disregarding to Make Use of a Corrector.

The dark circles are a problem for most of the girls, and as older we get these will become more pronounced. Sometimes the use of concealer will only make them worse, but a little bit of corrector can solve the problem. Spread a thin layer but only on the dark spots for the best results.

Failing to Remember to Color Your Lip Lines.

The lip liner is important as well when you want to create perfect makeup. The lip liner will make your outline more defined and more appealing. If you want to make your lips look fuller, you should overdraw the natural lip borders. If you don’t want to end up with a ʺmustacheʺ, always shade the liner in the direction of the center of lips.

Powdering Your Face Heavily.

The powder is good to correct some skin flaws, but only when it is used in small quantities, otherwise it will only accentuate the flaws that initially you wanted to hide. Use mineral or rice powder to reduce or get rid of the greasiness from the T-zone, and avoid the area around your eyes as this will only accentuate your wrinkles…