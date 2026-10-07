Zhang Yimou Reveals Challenges in Adapting ‘The Three-Body Problem’

Renowned Chinese director Zhang Yimou recently shared insights into the lengthy process of adapting the acclaimed science fiction novel “The Three-Body Problem” into a film. Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival, where he serves as the president of this year’s competition jury, Zhang acknowledged the challenges of turning the beloved story into a cinematic experience.

Ongoing Script Development

Zhang revealed that he is still reworking the film’s script, years into the process. During a discussion with festival director Jung Hanseok, he emphasized the complexities involved in creating a successful film and his commitment to delivering a project that meets audience expectations. “The Three-Body Problem is a great science fiction novel, and I like it very much. But it is very difficult to adapt into a film, which is why we have spent several years polishing the script,” Zhang stated. “We are still polishing it now. I hope this film will not disappoint everyone’s expectations, that it will satisfy the audience, and I hope we can make it well.”

Adaptation Challenges

The novel, written by Liu Cixin, is the first in the “Remembrance of Earth’s Past” trilogy and gained significant recognition, including the Hugo Award for best novel in 2015, translated into English by Ken Liu. Previous adaptations of this beloved work include Bilibili’s animated series “The Three-Body Problem” (2022) and Tencent’s live-action series “Three-Body” (2023), with Netflix set to release “3 Body Problem” in 2024.

Audience Expectations and Feedback

Jung noted the mixed audience reactions that followed the announcement of the film adaptation, which sparked both concern and excitement. In response, Zhang proactively sought feedback, asking his company to collect online commentary about the project. He reported receiving around 400,000 comments within just one week. “I felt that people had a great many concerns. Audiences today have high expectations of us,” he reflected. “In the age of AI, where visual media has become democratized, the audience’s discernment has risen considerably compared to the past. Because of that, we all feel tremendous pressure, and we hope not to disappoint their expectations.”

A Consideration for Filmmakers

Zhang’s concerns about audience expectations extended beyond his own project. He expressed that many filmmakers share a desire to create films that both resonate with viewers and satisfy their own artistic ambitions. “Many people spend an entire lifetime wanting to make a truly great film, yet no one knows where that great film comes from. From a Chinese perspective, it might be luck – your effort combined with luck,” he said. “But regardless of luck, the love and passion for cinema in our hearts will always keep burning.”

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