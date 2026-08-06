Zendaya and Bella Thorne: The Shocking Disney Showdown

Bella Thorne recently opened up about the intense rivalry she faced with her “Shake It Off” co-star Zendaya during their rise to fame on Disney Channel. In a candid interview on the podcast “Call Her Daddy,” Thorne reflected on the pressures of being young actresses in the spotlight, sharing insight into how they were pitted against each other amidst their burgeoning careers.

The Pressure of Competition

Thorne recalled the environment at Disney, stating, “With women it’s like, ‘We have to make you all beg for one spot… if you can beat each other down and scrap to whatever extent we’re asking you two [and] eat yourselves alive while we have all these spots but for women, it’s just one of you…’ The patriarchy has been doing it since the beginning of time.” The competition was fierce, even when they were just 12 years old, and the stress of this dynamic nearly jeopardized their friendship.

A Heart-to-Heart Amidst Chaos

Realizing the emotional toll of the rivalry, Thorne and Zendaya took a bold step during filming one day. Thorne recounted, “It got to a point where when we were on our ‘Good Luck Charlie’ crossover, we escaped to another set in the middle of live taping — which is really ballsy, badass and rebellious. We snuck out. We knew we had three scenes until we were up again and we just went to talk.” Their decision to confide in one another proved to be transformative.

A Genuine Connection

The private conversation was highlighted as a significant moment for both stars. Thorne expressed, “It was my first experience — woman to woman, girl to girl — where you actually can speak. You can both be heard about the different things you’ve been experiencing and what people are saying and how they’re trying to do this to you.” This genuine dialogue allowed them to see each other in a new light and mend their friendship.

Impact on Their Relationship

In previous discussions, Thorne and Zendaya have both acknowledged how the external pressures nearly derailed their bond. Thorne shared with Us Weekly in 2021 that “all of a sudden everyone is pitting you against each other and that fed into our heads. It made us not [be] friends in that first season.” Their story serves as a reminder of the harmful effects of competition perpetuated by societal norms, particularly in the entertainment industry.