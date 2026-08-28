Zara Larsson Rejects Best New Artist Nod for Career Growth

As the music industry gears up for the 2027 Grammy Awards, an intriguing conversation has emerged surrounding Zara Larsson and her place in the competitive landscape. Notably, the talented singer expressed her reservations about being categorized as a Best New Artist despite her recent surge in popularity.

A Decade of Experience

Zara Larsson, renowned for her hit songs like “Lush Life” and “Symphony,” has been honing her craft for over a decade. Since winning Talang, the Swedish version of America’s Got Talent, at the age of 10, she has built a solid career as an artist. In a recent interview with Perfect Magazine, published on August 27, Larsson revealed her thoughts on the idea of being nominated for Best New Artist at the upcoming Grammys: “I don’t even want that. That would downplay the 13 years of me being an artist. I’m not a new artist.”

Reflections on Recent Success

While Larsson acknowledges a significant “shift” in her career following the release of her fifth studio album, Midnight Sun, she stresses that her journey as an artist encompasses much more than recent accolades. She emphasized that her ambition isn’t about competing with others but rather about recognizing her established career. “I was speaking to my former label about this,” she noted, underlining her desire for acknowledgment that accurately reflects her experience in the industry.

A Broader Perspective