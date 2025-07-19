XG’s Coachella Debut Shines, Celebrating Fans with “Million Places”

Girl group XG is making waves in the global pop scene with their dynamic stage presence and innovative music. Their much-talked-about debut at Coachella, coupled with their heartfelt connection to fans through their recent single “Million Places,” exemplifies their rising influence and dedication. The seven-member ensemble, known for their diverse musical range and global appeal, continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

The seven-member group—Jurin, Chisa, Hinata, Harvey, Juria, Maya, and Cocona—burst onto the scene in 2022 with “Tippy Toes.” Their versatile sound has since expanded with tracks like the rap-centric “Woke Up” and the nostalgic vibes of “Left Right” and “Shooting Star.” XG’s unique blend of hip-hop and R&B reflects their evolving artistry.

Established by the Japanese entertainment company XGLAX, XG has always aimed for a global audience. Their recent Coachella debut marked a significant milestone, showcasing their ability to engage a worldwide fanbase and cementing their place on the international stage.

Conquering Coachella

XG recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter in L.A. to reflect on their Coachella experience and the impact of “Million Places.” Maya expressed their excitement: “We’re still not over how amazing Coachella was. The energy was just so crazy, and it was our first time ever going to Coachella… There were so many Alphaz who came to watch our performance.” The group’s effort to connect with fans was evident in their carefully curated performance setlist and choreography.

Chisa highlighted their rigorous preparation: “Coachella is a stage we’ve been dreaming about for so long. We worked on the setlist together… We also worked on a new choreography; a dance routine called ‘Shinobi.’ It was fun, but very windy.” Despite the challenges, XG delivered a memorable performance, leaving a lasting impression on their audience.

Memorable Moments and Lessons Learned

Cocona shared a special moment from their performance: “During ‘Is This Love,’ there’s this scene where we wave flowers. The audience also waved with their lightsticks.” Such interactions underscore the deep bond between XG and their fans, known as Alphaz. Even when focused on delivering a flawless performance, the group cherished these spontaneous connections.

Juria reflected on the learning experiences from performing at an outdoor festival: “The wind felt strong… I wore my hair down, but my face got covered with the wind. Performing at an outdoor festival like Coachella was such a huge honor.” Each challenge faced by the group is seen as an opportunity for growth and improvement.

Beyond Coachella: “Million Places” and World Tour Reflections

Discussing their single “Million Places,” Jurin explained, “This song is filled with the precious moments we shared with Alphaz. It’s going to be a special song.” The track captures the essence of their world tour adventures, encapsulating the memories and experiences with their fans worldwide.

Hinata and Chisa spoke about the strengthening of their bond during the tour: “During the world tour, we worked together to build the stage… We simply talked, nothing formal.” Such interactions have cultivated a deeper connection among the members, reinforcing their commitment to achieving dreams together.

Future Aspirations and Musical Identity

As they look forward, Harvey shared their aspirations: “There are so many goals we want to achieve… My biggest goal for the seven of us is to perform at the Super Bowl.” The group’s ambitions are fueled by their joy in making music and their “just do it” mindset.

Chisa added, “Space is a core part of our identity… Our music embodies infinite possibilities.” This philosophy drives their creative exploration and resonates in their music, setting them apart in the pop landscape.

Maya concluded with gratitude for their fans: “Seeing so many of our Alphaz… means so much to us. ‘Million Places’ is a song about that.” The connection with their supporters remains a central theme in XG’s journey, further solidifying their bond with fans across the globe.