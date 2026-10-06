Why Sebastian Stan Rejected Paul Wesley's Vampire Diaries Role

The quest to cast the male leads for The Vampire Diaries proved to be a daunting challenge for the show’s creators. After successfully selecting Nina Dobrev as the lead female character, the focus turned to finding the two pivotal male roles that would form the foundation of the essential love triangle. Showrunner Julie Plec described the arduous process involved in this casting call.
The Rigorous Casting Process
Plec explained, “We looked high and low to cast Stefan and Damon,” highlighting the extensive chemistry reads that Dobrev undertook with an array of actors vying for the roles. Many notable names, including Zach Roerig, who would later portray Matt Donovan, and Michael Trevino, cast as Tyler Lockwood, participated in auditions. Additionally, Nathanial Buzolic, who was eventually cast as Kol, and David Gallagher of 7th Heaven fame, were also contenders. Plec reflected on Gallagher’s performance, stating, “He impressed us so much originally…but the whole 7th Heaven thing, I wonder if he’ll ever be able to get past that.” Interestingly, Gallagher would later join the cast in a different role as a werewolf after impressing Plec with his performance in Super 8.
The Breakthrough with Wesley and Somerhalder
Ultimately, it was Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder who captured the roles of Stefan and Damon. Plec noted that both actors came into the audition process later than others. “Paul auditioned like 15 times, and Ian kind of appeared out of the blue,” she remarked. Nina Dobrev recounted her experiences during the chemistry tests, particularly with Wesley, who had originally auditioned for the role of Damon. She recalled, “The only one who wasn’t trying too hard, that didn’t speak to me at any point unless we were filming, was Paul Wesley,” underscoring how Wesley’s relaxed approach made him stand out from the rest of the audition pool. Reflecting on their eventual casting, she added, “It’s funny to think that he did the right thing.”