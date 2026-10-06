Why Sebastian Stan Rejected Paul Wesley's Vampire Diaries Role

The quest to cast the male leads for The Vampire Diaries proved to be a daunting challenge for the show’s creators. After successfully selecting Nina Dobrev as the lead female character, the focus turned to finding the two pivotal male roles that would form the foundation of the essential love triangle. Showrunner Julie Plec described the arduous process involved in this casting call.

The Rigorous Casting Process

Plec explained, “We looked high and low to cast Stefan and Damon,” highlighting the extensive chemistry reads that Dobrev undertook with an array of actors vying for the roles. Many notable names, including Zach Roerig, who would later portray Matt Donovan, and Michael Trevino, cast as Tyler Lockwood, participated in auditions. Additionally, Nathanial Buzolic, who was eventually cast as Kol, and David Gallagher of 7th Heaven fame, were also contenders. Plec reflected on Gallagher’s performance, stating, “He impressed us so much originally…but the whole 7th Heaven thing, I wonder if he’ll ever be able to get past that.” Interestingly, Gallagher would later join the cast in a different role as a werewolf after impressing Plec with his performance in Super 8.

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