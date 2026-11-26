As Thanksgiving approaches, many families look forward to the cherished tradition of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. However, this year’s event is facing unexpected challenges due to severe weather conditions in New York City. With heavy wind and rain forecasted, NBC has made the decision to postpone the 2026 parade from its usual Thursday schedule to Saturday.

Alternate Programming for Thanksgiving Day

In light of the parade’s postponement, NBC has revealed an alternate plan for Thanksgiving Day programming. Instead of the live parade, the network will air a re-broadcast of the previous year’s show at 8 a.m., providing viewers with a chance to relive the magical moments from the 2025 event. A spokesperson for NBC confirmed the change in a statement to E! News on November 25.

Highlights from the 2025 Parade

The 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade delivered unforgettable performances that viewers can now enjoy again. The festivities kicked off with a stunning rendition of “Feeling Good,” performed by Cynthia Erivo, paying homage to the iconic Nina Simone. The line-up featured an array of talented artists, including hip-hop legend Busta Rhymes and the multifaceted Teyana Taylor. Additionally, Mr. Fantasy made an appearance, with many fans speculating that this character is the alter ego of Riverdale star KJ Apa.

Traditions and Iconic Performers

No Macy’s parade would be complete without the enchanting performances of the Radio City Rockettes, a staple of the event since 1957, as well as the iconic arrival of Santa Claus. These beloved elements of the parade aim to capture the spirit of the holiday and bring joy to families across the nation, even in the face of a rainy Thanksgiving.