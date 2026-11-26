New revelations from an upcoming unauthorized biography shed light on the tumultuous personal and professional life of former Disney CEO Bob Iger. The book, The House of Mouse, authored by longtime Wall Street Journal reporter Robbie Whelan, is set to release on December 1 and includes startling claims regarding an extramarital affair that led to a pregnancy.

Extramarital Affair and Its Consequences

According to Whelan, Iger engaged in a consensual relationship with an ABC employee while leading ABC Entertainment in the early 1990s. The affair resulted in an unexpected pregnancy, and the woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, reportedly suffered through a traumatic termination procedure. This personal scandal stands in stark contrast to Iger’s public support for the #MeToo movement in the late 2010s, as highlighted by The New York Times, which obtained an advance copy of Whelan’s biography.

Financial Frustrations and Corporate Tensions

Beyond his personal life, Whelan’s book also delves into Iger’s frustrations regarding compensation, illustrating a complex relationship with money. In 2025, Iger’s total compensation package reportedly reached $45.8 million, an increase from the previous year’s $41.1 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In a private email unearthed by Whelan, Iger expressed his displeasure about contract negotiations, stating, “I am frustrated about compensation! I had a nasty and distasteful negotiation to extend my contract this last time.” In 2014, Iger’s earnings had spiked to $46.5 million, marking a significant 36 percent rise from the prior year.

Leadership Tenure and Controversies

Iger, who served as Disney’s CEO from 2005 to 2020, made a return in 2022 following the ousting of Bob Chapek. Iger stepped down once again in March of this year, with Josh D’Amaro taking over the reins. Whelan’s account does not spare Chapek either, who is accused in the book of mocking fans during a Marvel movie premiere in 2022. Whelan recounts Chapek gesturing at fans in superhero costumes and quipping, “Did you get a look at the freaks?”

Responses and Expectations