Julianne Hough recently took to social media to share her thoughts on love and trust following a brief but widely publicized relationship with Peloton instructor Adrian Williams. This whirlwind romance highlighted the complexities of modern dating, even as it ended just as quickly as it began.

Cryptic Messages on Instagram

On Wednesday, Hough posted two poignant quotes on her Instagram Stories, both attributed to author Yung Pueblo. The first read, “May you attract someone who pours as much love and care into you as you pour into them.” This reflection suggested a desire for mutual respect and affection in relationships. She followed this with another quote: “The highest currency is not attention, it’s trust,” emphasizing the importance of trust in romantic connections.

Julianne Hough (pictured here in Los Angeles earlier this month) shared cryptic quotes about “love” and “trust” following the news of her whiplash relationship with Peloton trainer Adrian Williams. affinitypicture / BACKGRID

A Brief Romance

Reports from E! News revealed that the 38-year-old star and the 42-year-old Williams had started dating over the summer after being introduced through mutual friends in the wellness community. Their relationship became public when Williams posted an Instagram Story featuring Hough holding her dog, Sunny, which she subsequently re-shared. However, merely a day after the news broke, Hough confirmed to TMZ that their relationship had ended, describing it as a brief dating episode.

It remains unclear why Hough and Williams’ romance concluded so abruptly, especially since they were seen together just days prior. Sources indicated that the split might have been initiated without much communication between the two, adding to the drama surrounding their quickly fading relationship.

Hough posted a second pointed quote from Pueblo (pictured here). Instagram/Julianne Hough

Focusing on Self and Pets

In light of the breakup, Williams has not made any public comments but shared a sweet video on Instagram featuring his dog, Frankie, with a caption expressing gratitude for his furry friend. Similarly, Hough seems to be redirecting her focus toward her beloved pet, Sunny, posting adorable pictures of her on social media as she navigates her post-breakup feelings.

Williams hasn’t commented on the split, but posted a video of him petting his own dog, Frankie, on Instagram Wednesday (as seen above). adrianwilliamsnyc/Instagram

Reflections on Past Relationships

Hough, a two-time Mirrorball champion, has previously shared insights into her past relationships. She was married to hockey player Brooks Laich from 2017 until their divorce was finalized in 2022. They initially hit a rough patch in 2020 when Hough filed for divorce. She has also dated Ryan Seacrest from 2010 to 2013, and during an appearance on the “Armchair Expert” podcast in August 2024, she reflected on her experiences in love.

Throughout her reflections, Hough expressed uncertainty about her past feelings, stating, “I don’t know if I’ve ever truly been in love with someone, but I have loved the feeling of being loved.” She emphasized that her past relationships, while meaningful, may not have led to genuine love, leaving her pondering the true nature of her romantic experiences.

Hough (seen here walking her dog in West Hollywood earlier this month) said she and Williams only dated briefly. LESE / BACKGRID