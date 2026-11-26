After nearly five years of legal battles, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reached a private settlement over their tumultuous dispute involving Château Miraval, their prestigious winery in southern France. The former couple’s feud garnered significant media attention, particularly following allegations of abuse and financial mistrust.

Pitt’s Lawsuit Against Jolie

In 2022, Pitt initiated legal action against Jolie, claiming that she had unlawfully sold her share in their winery without his consent. The accusations of betrayal ignited a fierce legal clash, prompting Jolie to counteract with her own suit in October 2022.

Jolie’s Counterclaim

In her countersuit, Jolie argued that she had made every possible effort to maintain a functional business partnership while Pitt allegedly monopolized creative control. She pointed to extravagant developments he proposed, including the construction of a fifth swimming pool at a staggering cost of one million euros.

Furthermore, Jolie raised the stakes by accusing Pitt of being “physically and emotionally abusive” during a 2016 altercation on a private flight, which she claimed played a pivotal role in their marriage’s collapse. She initially contemplated selling her stake in Miraval to Pitt, which would ultimately benefit their children. However, negotiations faltered when Pitt requested a non-disparagement clause that Jolie described as an “unconscionable gag order.”

Settlement Reached

On Wednesday, Pitt and Jolie announced their settlement, bringing an end to a potentially adversarial trial set for August. The couple released a joint statement saying, “We have settled out of court in the best interests of our family and will not be commenting further. Any comments in media stories attributed to ‘sources’ are in fact not coming from either of us, or anyone close to us.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the court docket did not show any motion for dismissal, with a review of the case still on track for December 7.

Controversial Allegations and Responses

Following Jolie’s allegations of abuse, Pitt’s legal team remained steadfast, with a representative stating that her account was “constantly evolving.” Pitt’s lawyer, Anne Kiley, emphasized that he had taken responsibility for his actions from the start and rejected any claims not supported by evidence, declaring, “He’s not going to own anything he didn’t do.”