Ariana Grande recently shared her thoughts on the backlash surrounding her music video for “Petal,” describing the experience as reminiscent of an episode of Black Mirror. In an interview on the Las Culturistas podcast released on Wednesday, Grande addressed the criticism directed at her appearance in the video, which centers on a character named Pepper, an aspiring actress judged harshly by a panel of men.

Ariana Grande’s Perspective on Criticism

Grande remarked on the irony of the public’s reaction, stating, “It’s Black Mirror,” and added that despite the backlash, she would release the video “again today, exactly as is.” She emphasized her commitment to authenticity, asserting, “I’ve never changed my musical style or whatever, based on what I think people want from me. I’ve always moved authentically in that way. That’s something I’m proud of.” Grande concluded her thoughts with a poignant sentiment: “Let the chips fall where they may. My people will be my people.”

Behind the Scenes of “Petal”

“Petal” is the title track from Grande’s eight studio album, released in July. Reflecting on the making of the video, she recalled the empowering atmosphere shared with her female dancers. “I remember how it felt in the room too to be with all of those women dancers, and all of us discussing what it felt like and what it held for us,” she shared. Grande noted that the conversation often strayed into personal anecdotes, revealing the unique challenges they faced as women in the industry, separate from their artistic abilities. “So it was a very beautiful day on set, and it felt really good,” she added.

Upcoming Projects

Grande’s interview comes just a day after she announced an upcoming two-part television special titled The Eternal Sunshine Diaries: The Making of the Tour. This documentary will provide an intimate look at her preparations for the Eternal Sunshine tour, showcasing her journey over the 30 days leading to her first concert since 2019. The film will detail how she balanced the demands of preparing for the tour while finalizing her album Petal.