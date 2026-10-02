Warner Bros. Loses Key Executives Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy

The leadership of Warner Bros. is set to undergo a significant change as Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy wrap up their tenure at the studio. Their departure follows the impending merger between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery, a monumental $110 billion deal projected to close on October 6.

Transition in Leadership

According to multiple sources cited by Variety, De Luca and Abdy will not be part of the management team being assembled under David Ellison after the merger. Reports suggest that Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein, heads of Paramount films, are expected to take charge of both studios, which plan to release a combined total of 30 films annually as stipulated by the merger’s provisions. Uncertainty remains regarding whether De Luca and Abdy will stay on for a transitional phase after the merger.

A Year of Success

This news arrives nearly a year after WBD CEO David Zaslav announced the renewal of De Luca and Abdy’s contracts, highlighting their significant contributions that led to several blockbuster successes. Noteworthy films during their leadership included Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners,” “A Minecraft Movie,” and “Weapons.” Furthermore, Warner Bros. achieved a historic milestone by tying the studio record with 11 Academy Awards from an impressive 30 nominations, including a Best Picture win for Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another.”

Future Leadership Structure

While details regarding the new leadership structure remain closely guarded by Ellison, the exit of Cindy Holland as head of streaming for Paramount+ raises questions about Casey Bloys’ potential advancement to a top streaming position in the integrated company. Additionally, Ellison has appointed former Mattel CEO Ynon Kriez as co-CEO to oversee daily operations and facilitate the integration of the merged entities.

Official Responses Pending