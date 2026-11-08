Justin Timberlake’s Heartwarming Outing with Sons Silas and Phineas

In a delightful rare public appearance, Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel brought their sons, Silas, 11, and Phineas, 6, to the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show in Denver, Colorado, on November 7. The family radiated joy as they participated in the event, further shining a light on the importance of inclusivity and support for individuals with Down syndrome.

Family Bonding on the Catwalk

At the fashion show, Justin and his sons showcased their stylish looks as they strutted down the runway together, embodying the spirit of family and support. They coordinated their outfits flawlessly; both Justin and Phineas donned sleek all-black ensembles, while Silas opted for a chic look featuring black trousers, a white button-down shirt, and a bomber jacket, all accessorized with a tie and matching sunglasses. Their matching styles made a bold statement about both fashion and familial pride.

Celebrating Inclusivity and Style

The event also highlighted young talents like Jessica’s niece, Zaya, 7, who is the daughter of Jessica’s brother, Justin Biel, and his wife, Rose. Zaya, who has Down syndrome and was honored as GLOBAL’s Ambassador in 2024, charmed the audience in a fashionable black-and-white polka dot dress paired with trendy fringe boots. Holding hands with her uncle Justin and cousin Silas, Zaya added an extra layer of cuteness to the family’s runway appearance.

A Night of Inspiration

Through their participation, Justin, Jessica, and their children helped raise awareness for Down syndrome, emphasizing that fashion and community can coexist beautifully. Timberlake’s involvement in such charitable events reflects his commitment to supporting inclusive causes, making their presence both a fun outing and a powerful statement.