Is Season Four of Nobody Wants This Finally Happening?

After a successful third season, the hit romantic comedy Nobody Wants This has officially been renewed for a fourth season on Netflix, much to the delight of fans and cast members alike.

Exciting Announcement from Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell, one of the show’s stars, took to Instagram on November 6 to share the exciting news, posting a clip from the third season that features a pivotal proposal scene involving Adam Brody’s character. In her post, she joyfully confirmed, “season 4 is coming,” alongside a celebration featuring her co-stars Justine Lupe and Timothy Simons.

Creators Share Their Enthusiasm

Erin Foster, the creator of the series, expressed her excitement by resharing Bell’s announcement on her Instagram Story with the caption, “It’s official.” The enthusiasm extended to her fellow producers, Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan, who jokingly stated in a press release on the same day, “We are so happy and thrilled to do another season of our favorite show on television, which coincidentally is the one we run.”

Personal Inspiration Behind the Series

The series holds a special place for Foster, who drew inspiration from her own life experiences with her husband, Simon Tikhman. Notably, the proposal episode in Season Three mirrored Tikhman’s own unconventional proposal to Foster in 2019, complete with a faux wedding.