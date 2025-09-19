Walmart+ Elevates Value with Free Access to Peacock or Paramount+

Walmart+ is revolutionizing how households consume entertainment by expanding its offerings to include a choice between two major video streaming services. Beginning September 15, Walmart+ members can enjoy either Paramount+ or Peacock Premium with their subscription at no extra cost. This move not only enhances the day-to-day convenience Walmart+ is known for but also strengthens its appeal by offering access to extensive libraries of popular TV shows and movies. With this addition, Walmart+ seamlessly integrates entertainment with its existing services, offering members more value than ever.

Enhancing the Walmart+ Membership Experience

Walmart+ has already made a name for itself by streamlining everyday tasks, offering benefits such as free same-day grocery delivery (with a $35 minimum purchase) and discounted fuel at over 13,000 locations nationwide. By incorporating a video streaming choice, Walmart+ adds another layer of convenience without increasing costs for its members. These perks make the service a comprehensive package that caters to both essential shopping needs and entertainment desires.

Walmart+ Video Streaming Choice: Peacock or Paramount+

Imagine this weekend routine: you receive groceries delivered straight to your door, thanks to Walmart+, and settle in for a family movie night. Walmart+ makes the often tricky decision of choosing what to watch easier by offering access to premier streaming content. Members can opt for Paramount+, which includes original series, blockbuster hits, live sports, and much-loved content from CBS and Nickelodeon, or they can choose Peacock, featuring NBC and Bravo productions, live sports, and more.

Switching between Paramount+ and Peacock is straightforward. Members simply log into their Walmart+ account, navigate to the benefits section, and set up their chosen streaming service. Every 90 days, they have the option to change services, ensuring a fresh lineup of entertainment that suits their family’s evolving tastes.

Walmart+ Membership Value

With a Walmart+ membership costing $12.95 monthly or $98 annually, members already count on significant savings in their everyday routines. This translates to roughly $57 in savings annually compared to a monthly payment option. Including a Paramount+ or Peacock subscription valued at $7.99 and $10.99 per month, respectively, further extends these savings into the world of entertainment. This integration ensures that families continually enjoy a diverse range of options without the financial burden of multiple subscriptions.

The addition of a streaming choice makes Walmart+ even more appealing, transforming it into a multifaceted service that caters to a variety of needs and preferences. Sign up for Walmart+ to start experiencing the benefits of enhanced shopping and streaming.