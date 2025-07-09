Vue Unveils Epic Format Rivaling IMAX in Cinematic Experience

Vue, the leading privately owned cinema operator in Europe, is stepping into the premium large format (PLF) arena with the introduction of “Epic,” a new cinema experience. This strategic move aims to rival industry giant Imax by offering cutting-edge viewing technology to enhance moviegoers’ experiences.

Epic Launch: Cutting-Edge Technology

The Epic format by Vue incorporates the latest HDR by Barco laser projection paired with the immersive Dolby Atmos sound system. This rollout will witness the opening of at least 11 Epic screens in the U.K., Italy, and the Netherlands this year. Furthermore, Vue plans to expand by adding at least 50 more Epic screens across Europe, including countries like Germany, Denmark, Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia, by 2027. The first Epic-enhanced site will debut in Nottingham, U.K., at the end of July.

Challenging the Dominance of Imax

Vue’s founder and CEO, Tim Richards, expressed a clear ambition: “Our goal is to have, across Europe in our markets, the same or more Epic screens than any other PLF provider.” With Imax currently holding the top spot in Europe with over 200 screens, this is a significant endeavor. Epic represents Vue’s answer to this challenge after a year of testing various technologies, opting to collaborate directly with technology partners instead of relying on third-party solutions.

The Technology Behind Epic

Richards emphasized the importance of quality and technology in Epic’s creation, stating, “We wanted to ensure we were getting the very latest and best possible sight and sound technology available today.” The Barco HR projection, featuring “lightsteering” technology introduced at CinemaCon 2024, is a testament to this commitment. Vue believes this technology offers a unique viewing experience not currently available in other cinemas.

A Strategic Shift from Imax

Beyond technological considerations, Richards cited strategic reasons for not partnering with Imax. Concerns arose earlier when Imax threatened to enforce a controversial deal with Netflix, which upset several cinema chains. Vue sees Epic as a means to offer filmmakers an attractive alternative and sway audience excitement toward their screens.

Vue is capitalizing on a buoyant summer box office with films like “Lilo & Stitch” and “Jurassic World Rebirth” performing strongly. The hope is that the expanded Epic screens will fully operate by the time blockbusters like “Wicked” and the “Avatar” sequels release in late 2024. Richards reflected, “I think we’re looking at this year as a foundation year before what I believe will be the turning point. ‘Wicked’ and then ‘Avatar’ will be milestones, and 2026 is set to be extraordinary.” As Vue continues its push into the premium large format space, the cinema giant is gearing up for a future filled with innovation and competition.