Jurassic World Rebirth: Captivating Success or Instantaneously Forgotten?

“Jurassic World Rebirth” has hit the screens, evoking a spectrum of responses from critics and audiences alike. As the latest installment in the storied dinosaur franchise, this film attempts to rekindle the magic that captivated audiences three decades ago. Directed by Gareth Edwards and starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali, the film is stirring up conversations and debate on social media and beyond.

The return of the dinosaur franchise in “Jurassic World Rebirth” has sparked mixed reactions among early viewers. Variety’s Jazz Tangcay expressed high praise, labeling it as a “roaring triumph.” Tangcay was particularly enamored with the new dinosaurs and singled out a creature named Dolores, calling the film a “beautiful homage to the original.”

Perri Nemiroff also viewed “Jurassic World Rebirth” positively, celebrating Gareth Edwards’ approach in blending practical effects with CGI. Nemiroff emphasized that filming in real locations and using film stock helped to imbue the movie with an authentic feel, reminiscent of the original “Jurassic Park.”

#JurassicWorldRebirth is a winner! Gareth Edwards knew just how to bring a Jurassic story to screen. I adore the practical movie magic of the original film. Over the years, the franchise has embraced more CGI. Rebirth is indeed loaded with effects-heavy set pieces, but those… pic.twitter.com/uiVnKvzO73— Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) June 19, 2025

Conversely, John Flickinger from YouTube’s “The Flick Pick” had a less favorable view. Despite acknowledging the intriguing concept of mutated dinosaurs on a new island, Flickinger criticized the film for being “a string of forgettable scenes” with dull characters and lackluster chemistry. He expressed disappointment in the story, describing it as emotionless and formulaic.

#JurassicWorldRebirth had a solid concept—mutated dinosaurs on a new island. I was intrigued. But the movie just feels blah. It’s a string of forgettable scenes that go nowhere. One river sequence stood out, but the rest blurs together. The characters are dull, there’s zero… pic.twitter.com/sbixVD10Ad— John Flickinger (@theFLICKpick) June 19, 2025

Set five years after “Jurassic World Dominion,” “Rebirth” follows a team on a secretive mission to a forbidden island, with hopes of using dinosaur blood for medical breakthroughs. With a screenplay by David Koepp, known for writing the original “Jurassic Park,” the film aims to tap into nostalgia while exploring new storylines.

Scarlett Johansson shared her enthusiasm for joining the franchise, revealing her long-held dream to be a part of it. Her admiration for the original film fueled her desire to participate, a wish finally realized with “Jurassic World Rebirth.”

“Jurassic World Rebirth” opens in theaters on July 2, courtesy of Universal Pictures. As audiences flock to see it, reactions will continue to shape the film’s legacy within this iconic franchise.

Hugely impressed by #JurassicWorldRebirth, a film that understands dinosaurs are both incredibly majestic and utterly terrifying. The ensemble is fun, and Dolores is the GOAT (iykyk)— Barry Levitt (@blevitt93) June 17, 2025