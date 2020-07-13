Victoria and David Beckham on Brooklyn’s Engagement to Nicola Peltz

David and Victoria Beckham commemorated their child’s engagement in lovable Instagram messages. Brooklyn Beckham formerly exposed on Instagram, “I asked my soulmate to marry me, and she said yes.”In the pair’s engagement image, Nicola Peltz used an outfit by Victoria Beckham.

The Beckhams have a whole lot to commemorate this weekend break. Following the statement that Brooklyn Beckham is involved in starlet Nicola Peltz, David and Victoria Beckham commemorated the delighting information on Instagram.

Sharing the pair’s engagement image, which was taken by Harper Beckham, dad David composed, “Congratulations to these two beautiful people ♥️ As they begin this exciting journey together, we are so so happy for you guys @brooklynbeckham @nicolaannepeltz @victoriabeckham ♥️.”

Mom Victoria likewise, excitedly celebrated the information. She composed, “The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness 🙏🏻, We all love you both so much x @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven 💕.”

Discussing Peltz’s engagement ring, The Pearl Source’s Leon Rbibo informs BAZAAR.com, “I’d estimate the diamond to be around 5 carats set in a classic solitaire style—exactly what you’d want with a gemstone of that quality and size. The simplicity of the band makes the stone the star, and that’s how it should be… a diamond will never be out of style.”

As reported by E! News, the pair’s engagement picture genuinely was a family member’s event as Peltz was photographed using an outfit by Brooklyn’s mother, Victoria Beckham. The striking layout is presently for sale for $980…

Metro UK reported that Brooklyn began dating Bates Motel celebrity Peltz in November 2019. The pair went to Instagram authorities in January 2020. Sharing their emotional engagement information on Instagram, Brooklyn wrote, “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me, and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx.”