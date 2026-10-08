Urban Outfitters' 2026 Beauty Advent Calendar Priced at Just $50

As the holiday season approaches, beauty enthusiasts have a delightful surprise in store. Urban Outfitters has unveiled its highly anticipated 2026 Beauty Advent Calendar, priced at an affordable $50. A perfect blend of mini and full-sized products, this calendar promises to intrigue and excite, making it a fantastic gift choice for yourself or a loved one.

What’s Inside the Advent Calendar?

The calendar boasts an impressive selection of 12 beauty products, featuring some of Urban Outfitters’ most popular brands. From fragrances to skincare, this collection has something for everyone. Noteworthy items include items such as:

Mini perfumes, including Ariana Grande’s MOD Vanilla, Eilish by Billie Eilish, and Le Monde Gourmand .

. Body washes, sheet masks, star acne patches, and under-eye masks.

SPF sprays, nail polishes, and trendy press-on nails.

A Great Deal for Beauty Lovers

The overall estimated value of the products inside the calendar reaches an impressive $140, making it an incredible steal for beauty lovers. With each surprise waiting behind the doors, this advent calendar redefines holiday treats, offering premium product lines at an unbeatable price.

Why You Shouldn’t Wait

Whether you’re purchasing for yourself or shopping for a favorite Gen Z, we highly recommend acting quickly. This affordable beauty advent calendar is expected to sell out fast. Don’t miss the opportunity to indulge in the variety that Urban Outfitters has to offer.