Unveiling the Deep Bond Between Lance Bass and Joey Fatone

Many fans of *NSYNC may associate the group’s lore with its most famous members, but surprisingly, Lance Bass wasn’t the first fifth member of the iconic boy band. That distinction goes to Jason Galasso, a friend of Joey Fatone from their high school choir days. Fate played a role when Fatone unexpectedly reached out to Galasso, who happened to have connections to another *NSYNC member, JC Chasez, through shared experiences at *The Mickey Mouse Club*.

The Audition that Changed Everything

In a pivotal moment during the band’s formation, Galasso auditioned with a performance of Boyz II Men’s hit “End of the Road.” Reflecting on that experience, he remarked, “I remember I’m like, ‘Dang, Justin’s young!'” However, his doubts vanished once he heard Justin Timberlake sing, prompting him to realize that age was irrelevant to talent—”Oh, it doesn’t matter how old he is, he can sing his butt off.”

The Choice Between Two Paths

At the time, Galasso was also part of a three-man group named Unreal and was weighing his options. Drawn from an R&B and hip-hop background, he was intrigued yet uncertain about the direction Pearlman was pursuing with *NSYNC’s European-influenced techno sound. Galasso recalled traveling with Unreal to Atlanta to cut a demo, expressing that the recording had turned out remarkably well.

The Tensions of Signing Contracts

As *NSYNC crafted their identity and prepared for a showcase at Disney’s Pleasure Island, both Unreal and *NSYNC were vying for Galasso’s commitment. He took the competing contracts to a lawyer, who reviewed them thoroughly. While the contract from Unreal was standard, he noted that Pearlman had included himself as a sixth member in the *NSYNC agreement, resulting in a contract “thick as a phone book.” Ultimately, this unforeseen twist led Galasso to choose the trio over *NSYNC, forever shaping the band’s trajectory.