Unsettling Oddities: The Eerie and Bizarre Unveiled

It’s So Creepy and Weird: Margaret Cho’s Troubling History with Ellen DeGeneres

Margaret Cho recently opened up about her unsettling experiences with Ellen DeGeneres, shedding light on her perception of the former talk show host. In a candid discussion on The Kelly Mantle Show, Cho remarked that her interactions with DeGeneres felt distant and even hostile, which she found to be both "creepy and weird." This article delves into Cho’s reflections on their past encounters, revealing a complex dynamic that has left its mark on her career.

During her interview, Cho recounted her initial connection with DeGeneres, describing how she opened for her during the 1980s when DeGeneres was a headliner in comedy. She vividly recalled, “Ellen was really weird and not nice to me for most of my career.” When she later appeared on *The Ellen DeGeneres Show* in the 2000s, Cho felt as though they were complete strangers. “I’m like, ‘Bitch, what?’ That’s weird. We go way back. It’s so creepy and weird,” she remarked, highlighting the dissonance between their shared history and DeGeneres’ aloof demeanor.

Cho also shared a notable incident. She had attended a David Bowie concert dressed in a stunning “Chinese emperor outfit,” which Bowie praised on DeGeneres’ show. However, to Cho’s dismay, his compliments were cut from the broadcast. “The producer, who’s a really good friend of mine, had to call me and tell me, ‘I can’t believe she did this, but she cut it out of the show,'” Cho recalled, indicating the puzzling nature of that decision. This incident compounded her feelings about DeGeneres, reinforcing her belief that the situation was indeed “creepy and weird.”

In a 2020 appearance on the *Hot Takes & Deep Dives* podcast, Cho touched on the atmosphere of camaraderie among queer comedians of their era, including DeGeneres. When asked if she felt a connection to those who were also in the closet, she acknowledged, “If you’re queer, there’s always a closeness.” However, when discussing the troubling allegations against DeGeneres regarding her work environment, Cho stated plainly, “I think she definitely is scary. I’m still scared of Ellen. Everyone should be scared of Ellen.”

DeGeneres’ career has seen significant changes, especially following an internal investigation into her show’s allegedly toxic environment, which ultimately led her to conclude her talk show after 19 successful seasons. In her final stand-up special, *Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval*, she humorously addressed the backlash, saying, “Yeah, the ‘be kind’ girl wasn’t kind, that was the headline.” She reflected on the complicated nature of her career, acknowledging, “I didn’t go into this business for money. It was about healing my childhood wounds.”

Cho’s experiences and reflections paint a portrait of a complicated relationship that many may find “so creepy and weird.” The nuance of their history raises questions not only about personal dynamics in the entertainment industry but also about the broader implications of celebrity interactions. For those interested in exploring this topic further, Cho’s full interview provides additional insights into her thoughts on DeGeneres and the entertainment industry at large.