U.K. Government Dismisses Streaming Levy to Encourage Diversity

In a move that brings relief to streaming platforms, the U.K. government has officially rejected the proposed streaming levy, favoring a more balanced media ecosystem. This decision, aimed at platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+, is designed to maintain a vibrant and diverse film and TV industry in the United Kingdom. By supporting a “mixed ecology,” the government emphasizes the importance of both international and domestic contributions to the industry.

Rejection of the Streaming Levy

The proposal for a streaming tax was initially presented by Britain’s Culture, Media and Sport Committee. The goal was to support local British productions in light of the considerable investment from streaming giants. However, the government opted against the 5 percent levy, asserting a preference for a “healthy, mixed film and TV ecology.” This decision is seen as a way to continue welcoming the substantial contributions from Subscription Video on Demand (SVoD) services.

U.K. production reached a remarkable £5.6 billion ($7.9 billion) in 2024, marking a significant 31 percent increase from the previous year. Notably, £4.8 billion ($6.5 billion) of this was generated through inward investment and co-productions, showcasing the heavy influence of international streaming platforms.

Emphasizing a Collaborative Approach

In its response, the government highlighted the success of domestic productions bolstered by international investment. Notable examples include Amazon Prime’s Video Pathway and Disney’s funding for Bedfordshire’s National Film and Television School expansion. The economic impact of popular shows like “Bridgerton” and films like “Barbie” has been profound, injecting hundreds of millions into the U.K. economy and supporting numerous local businesses.

The government remains committed to fostering collaboration between SVoD services and the independent production sector. This includes successful partnerships between public service broadcasters (PSBs) and streaming platforms, exemplified by projects like “His Dark Materials” and “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder.”

Investment and Future Prospects

With Netflix alone investing billions and engaging thousands within the U.K., the government strongly supports increased investment in local content. Such contributions underscore the belief that a levy could unfairly penalize both streaming services and their subscribers. Industry insiders argue against the levy, describing it as a potential “tariff on success.”

Though the U.K. has no current plans to rejoin Creative Europe, it recognizes the cultural and economic benefits of continued collaboration. The government’s commitment includes expanding the U.K. Global Screen Fund, allocating up to £18 million ($24.5 million) annually to enhance the international reach of U.K. independent screen content.

The rejection of the streaming levy signifies the government’s support for a balanced industry, sustaining a dynamic interaction between global and local production forces. This strategy not only benefits the economy but also enriches the cultural landscape.