TXT’s New Chapter: Contract Renewals and Future Visions

As Tomorrow X Together step into a new chapter, the buzz surrounding their evolution is palpable. With the renewal of their contracts and the exploration of solo projects, TXT is ready to redefine what it means to be at the forefront of the K-pop scene. This pivotal moment marks a transition from global arena tours to personal artistic journeys, with each member contributing a unique voice to the group’s vibrant tapestry.

The roar starts before the lights go down — a low, collective thunder that shakes the arena floor. By the time the five members of Tomorrow X Together (TXT) appear, weaving past the barricades into the sea of fans, the noise reaches seismic levels. Throughout the day, fans have been buzzing online, challenging each other to out-scream previous stops after Yeonjun sparked the competitive spirit by teasing some crowds as not loud enough. Challenge accepted.

On this final U.S. night of the ACT : TOMORROW tour, the fans deliver a wall of sound that shakes the seats of Newark’s Prudential Center. As Yeonjun grins and declares, “Let’s burn it all tonight, OK?” the roar becomes even louder.

These are the kinds of screams that follow TXT wherever they go. In the six years since their debut, Tomorrow X Together have solidified their status as one of the biggest K-pop boy bands globally, selling out arenas, topping charts, and cultivating a fiercely devoted fandom. Beyond the stage, they extend their influence, recently partnering with UNICEF on the TOGETHER FOR TOMORROW campaign, with Soobin speaking on youth mental health at the New York headquarters. (Soobin admits he was nervous, but a supportive message from BTS leader RM helped him “calm down a bit.”)

“The music we’ve always made is about helping youth and adolescents raise their voices and express their emotions,” Beomgyu says to Rolling Stone an hour before their last soundcheck. “We’ve faced similar obstacles and struggles, so we wanted to create a space where others feel supported.”

The five members — Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai — are entering a new phase of their careers. With their latest album behind them, they have renewed their contracts with HYBE, securing their long-term future as a group while allowing individual pursuits. The balance between collective identity and solo ambition is central to TXT’s story and was clearly seen on this tour.

New Dimensions in Performance

For the first time, each member had a solo stage in the setlist, showcasing personal artistry and revealing new sides of the group. Taehyun chose a lyrical ballad, “Bird of Night,” while Soobin opted for the playful “Sunday Driver.” Huening Kai took a surprising turn with “Dance With You,” and Yeonjun used “Ghost Girl” to tease his solo album, confirming its completion and exciting American fans. Beomgyu closed with “Panic,” highlighting his songwriting roots.

The ACT : TOMORROW tour marked a new chapter for TXT: louder crowds, solo spotlights, and secured futures with HYBE. Backstage at the Prudential Center, they discussed the balance between group and individual ambitions, the weight of seniority, and their plans for TXT’s next era.

Reflecting on Growth

Reflecting on their growth, Huening Kai shares, “Compared to 2019, I feel like I became a pro. Watching old videos, I see how much more professional we are now.” Each member’s solo stage provided insights into their artistic evolution.

During the tour, members learned new nuances about one another. Yeonjun observes Huening Kai’s growth, noting his cool confidence. Beomgyu finds motivation in Yeonjun’s onstage energy, while Huening Kai admires Soobin’s stage presence. These insights help the group evolve, both individually and collectively.

Looking Ahead

Renewing their contracts with HYBE felt like a natural decision for TXT. Taehyun mentions, “We were all on the same page, and it felt right.” The shared commitment to their music marks a promising future.

As they plan their next chapter, Beomgyu promises a better version of TXT. Huening Kai acknowledges the challenge ahead, stating that figuring out their next musical direction will be their primary focus.

Embracing their role as senior artists feels surreal. Realizations of their seniority come when occupying larger green rooms at music shows, signifying their journey’s progression.

To younger artists, Soobin advises staying true to oneself and enjoying every moment, while Taehyun reflects on the supportive role they’ve embraced as seniors, appreciating the charm of rookie nervousness.

With these milestones, Tomorrow X Together continue to write their story, evolving both as a group and as individuals. The future holds exciting prospects, and their journey of self-discovery remains a vibrant and inspiring testament to their artistry.