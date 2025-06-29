Trump Urges GOP to Target Activist Nonprofits Opposing ICE

In a recent development, former President Donald Trump has called on Republicans to take decisive action against nonprofits that oppose Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The key legislation, proposed by Rep. Kevin Kiley, aims to restrict financial benefits to these organizations, alleging their involvement in June’s anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles.

Trump’s Call to Action

President Trump expressed strong support for Rep. Kevin Kiley’s proposed legislation, which would deny nonprofits “organizing the riots” access to federal funding or tax-exempt status. Central to this controversy is an immigrant rights group from L.A., which has denied such accusations. Trump stated through Truth Social, “CONGRESSMAN KEVIN KILEY’S, ‘NO TAX DOLLARS FOR RIOTS’ legislation, should be passed immediately.” He emphasized withholding funds, accusing these groups of inciting violence for financial gain.

Escalating Protests and Federal Response

The backlash against the administration’s aggressive immigration tactics sparked protests earlier this month. The demonstrations in Los Angeles were largely peaceful, yet met with strong federal responses, including the deployment of National Guard troops. Initiated under the guidance of Stephen Miller, the campaigns involved workplace raids and courthouse arrests, triggering public outrage and escalating tensions.

Kiley’s Legislative Push

Rep. Kevin Kiley has positioned the protests as threats against public safety and democratic processes. He insists on having measures to deter what he terms “lawless and anti-democratic behavior.” His bill promises to strip nonprofit status from organizations with officers involved in acts of violence against federal authorities.

Nonprofit Challenges and Investigations

The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) stands at the forefront of this debate. Accusations fly regarding their alleged role in the protests, with claims of broadcasting federal officers’ locations and potential involvement in violent acts. However, CHIRLA strongly refutes these claims. Despite ongoing investigations, the evidence of direct involvement remains unsubstantiated.

Ongoing Discourse and Defense

CHIRLA’s Executive Director, Angélica Salas, has fervently defended the organization, emphasizing their commitment to non-violent advocacy and community support. The allegations, she argues, are baseless attempts to discredit their work supporting immigrant families. Salas maintains the organization’s dedication to American democratic values and community welfare.

The debate continues to resonate widely, reflecting deeper divides over immigration policy and the role of civil protest. As legislative and legal developments unfold, the situation remains a focal point for discussions about civil liberties and governmental authority.