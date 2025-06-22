Trump Reveals U.S. Bombing of Iran on Truth Social

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, former President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that the U.S. has launched an attack on multiple nuclear locations in Iran. This revelation arrives amidst Israel‘s ongoing military actions and media pressure for increased U.S. involvement. The main keyword here is “U.S. attack on Iran,” emphasized within the context of Trump’s bold declaration and the intricate geopolitical dynamics at play.

Details of the U.S. Operation

President Donald Trump revealed on his Truth Social platform that the U.S. executed a “successful” operation targeting nuclear sites in Iran, notably Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. He stated, “We have completed our very successful attack,” underscoring the mission’s success and the skill of American forces. This announcement follows just months after a testimony by Trump’s former Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, who asserted that Iran was not actively pursuing nuclear weapons.

The announcement detailed a “full payload of BOMBS” being deployed on Fordow, with all aircraft safely leaving Iranian airspace. Trump lauded the U.S. military’s prowess, suggesting no other nation could have achieved such success: “NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!” he declared, emphasizing a push towards a diplomatic resolution following the attack.

A Historic Address

Subsequent to the online announcement, Trump stated he would address the nation. During his televised statement, he proclaimed the operation a “spectacular military success” and reiterated that Iran’s nuclear capabilities had been significantly diminished. He highlighted Iran as “the bully of the Middle East,” suggesting that peace was now imperative to avoid further military action, stating, “If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier.” This firm stance underscores the serious implications of the U.S. attack on Iran.

Trump acknowledged coordination with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stressing the necessity of achieving peace to prevent potential tragedy for Iran. “There will be peace, or there will be tragedy for Iran,” he warned.

Continued Regional Tensions

Amidst the declared U.S. attack on Iran, Trump had previously sought a new nuclear agreement after exiting the Obama-era deal. Just days before the operation, his Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt indicated an attack decision was imminent. Meanwhile, Reuters reported the strategic movement of B-2 bombers, capable of delivering the powerful GBU-57 bombs, positioning significant military assets closer to the conflict.

Israel has also been active, targeting Iranian military assets, with General Effie Defrin reporting a reduction in Iran’s missile capabilities. While Israeli forces had engaged sites like Natanz, they lacked the capacity to effectively target Fordow, described by CNN as a challenging objective.

Trump’s Vision for Peace

Throughout his political career, Trump campaigned on bringing stability to the Middle East, pledging to halt the region’s disorder. In context, the U.S. attack on Iran represents a decisive move with far-reaching geopolitical consequences. “The way that we honor and respect you is number one, we never ask you to go to war unless you absolutely have to,” Vice President J.D. Vance remarked during a recent military event, reaffirming the administration’s strategic goals.

This article has been enriched with additional insights following Trump’s national address.