Tristan Thompson spoils Khloe Kardashian with luxurious Mother’s Day presents

Khloe Kardashian ‘s ex-lover Tristan Thompson bathed the celebrity with an outrageous balloon screen on Mother’s Day.

Rumors have been swirling the truth celebrity, 35, and her previous fire, 29, have revived their love as they remain hunched down in lockdown along with their child True.

In the party of Mother’s Day, the mother-of-one was talented a lovely balloon screen by her ex-lover, regardless of their connection falling apart in February in 2015.

The celebrity that was unbelievably relocated by Tristan’s excellent motion, required to Instagram to share the fantastic screen.

Incredible images recorded the luxury of the screen – consisting of a huge red balloon arc formed in a heart.

Inside the arc words, “mom” was defined and showed in lovely climbed gold helium balloons.

“Thank you, Tristan, and True, for my gorgeous balloons,” Khloe spurted.

The previous pair’s love finished when Tristan secured lips with the Kardashian’s family-friend 22-year-old Jordyn Woods.

It showed up the love rat was attempting to gain his back right into the Kardashian clan with his current motions.

The basketball gamer went down a significant tip he’s back in the household after flattering Khloe’s sibling Kim.

Tristan talented her a luxurious arrangement of blossoms as they commemorated Mother’s Day in America on Sunday.