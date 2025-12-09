Trisha Paytas Addresses Pregnancy Rumors and Criticizes Body Shamers

Trisha Paytas has taken a decisive stand against body shamers, addressing unwelcome comments about her physique in recent social media updates. The popular influencer, who became a mother five months ago, is using her platform to clear up any misconceptions about her postpartum body. With the keyword “Trisha Paytas not pregnant with baby” guiding the conversation, she speaks out with clarity and confidence, reminding everyone of the natural changes a body undergoes after childbirth.

Addressing the Rumors

Trisha Paytas recently found herself at the center of speculation surrounding her physical appearance. In a TikTok video posted on December 8, she directly addressed these rumors, emphatically stating, “No, I am not pregnant.” Holding her son, Aquaman Moses Paytas-Hacmon, she explained, “I just had a baby four months ago, and my organs have not shifted down yet.” This straightforward declaration was aimed at dispelling any lingering doubts about her postpartum figure.

Confronting Body Shaming

The 37-year-old influencer, who also shares daughters Malibu Barbie and Elvis with her husband Moses Hacmon, is speaking out against the ongoing discussions about her body. “I’m on tour right now and I just had a baby five months ago—my little Aquaman,” she stated, emphasizing that her body has inevitably changed. Her comments highlight the personal struggles many face when adjusting to life after childbirth, while firmly rejecting the pressures of societal expectations.

Finding Solidarity in Shared Experiences

Trisha Paytas not pregnant with baby is a point she makes not only for herself but also in solidarity with others. She relates to fellow TikToker Nara Smith, who has openly shared her own experiences with postpartum body changes after the birth of her fourth child. Trisha’s acknowledgement of shared journeys serves as a reminder that each individual’s experience is unique, yet universally relatable in its challenges and triumphs.

Trisha’s candid responses serve as an empowering message to her followers: embrace change and reject negativity. By standing up against body shaming, she advocates for acceptance and understanding—key elements in the ongoing dialogue about postpartum realities.