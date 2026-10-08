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Travis Barker Opens Up About Urgent Nerve Surgery Hospital Stay

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Written byYVE Style Editorial
Travis Barker Opens Up About Urgent Nerve Surgery Hospital Stay

Emilia Clarke, best known for her iconic role in Game of Thrones, faced a harrowing personal battle that she bravely shared in 2019 through an essay in The New Yorker titled “A Battle for My Life.” The actress revealed the shocking details of her experience with a life-threatening brain aneurysm that nearly claimed her life.

A Sudden Medical Emergency

The ordeal began after Emilia experienced a severe headache while at the gym. She recounted the terrifying moment: “I reached the toilet, sank to my knees, and proceeded to be violently, voluminously ill. Meanwhile, the pain—shooting, stabbing, constricting pain—was getting

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