Top Party Speakers That Will Transform Your Summer Fun

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As summer heats up, there’s no better way to enjoy the warm nights than gathering with friends at the beach or poolside. To enhance those gatherings, music becomes a vital ingredient. Enter the world of party speakers—perfect for delivering powerful sound to any outdoor function.

Party speakers, while a loosely defined category, are essentially large Bluetooth speakers tailored for social settings. Many come with features like microphone inputs for spontaneous karaoke sessions and built-in lights that can sync with your playlist, adding to the ambiance.

Best Party Speakers



We’ve rigorously tested a variety of party speakers to determine the best options for your summer celebrations and beyond. Our evaluation considered sound quality, design, portability, and additional features that enhance the listening experience. Jonathan Zavaleta/Rolling Stone

best overall Quick Summary: With great bass-forward sound and a variety of light modes, this speaker exemplifies JBL’s expertise in the party speaker realm. Pros: Good sound quality, sturdy build, various lighting options

Cons: Average 18-hour battery life, challenging to carry without wheels Weight: ~44 lbs

Waterproof rating: IPX4

The JBL PartyBox 330 is a standout option, boasting extensive lighting modes that can be customized through JBL’s app, including a unique campfire mode. Its weight makes it easy to maneuver on wheels, although the absence of side handles can make it cumbersome on uneven terrain.

Perfect for larger gatherings, the speaker is capable of delivering a loud output with impressive bass that enhances genres like dance and hip-hop. There’s also a customizable EQ for fine-tuning your sound, and the removable battery allows for hassle-free recharging without needing to move the speaker near an outlet. Jonathan Zavaleta/Rolling Stone

best for bass Quick Summary: The Soundboks Mix is designed for sound purists, delivering powerful audio and deep bass while maintaining a minimalist aesthetic. Pros: Excellent sound quality and deep bass, robust battery life, sleek industrial design

Cons: No built-in lights, bare-bones app Weight: ~21 lbs

Waterproof rating: IP65

If minimalism and sound quality are your priorities, the Soundboks Mix is an incredible choice. While it lacks features like karaoke inputs and colorful lights, it compensates with superior sound—that can hit an impressive volume level, complete with profound bass without compromising the clarity of higher frequencies.

The design is straightforward, resembling a PA system more than a flashy party speaker, but includes user-friendly features such as corner rubber bumpers for safe placement. For those who appreciate sound above spectacle, the Soundboks Mix will not disappoint. Jonathan Zavaleta/Rolling Stone

Best Design Quick Summary: The stylish, amp-inspired design of Marshall’s Bromley 450 speaker stands out, providing a sophisticated alternative to typical party speakers. Pros: Excellent sound quality, engaging tactile controls, refined “stage lights”

Cons: Higher price, strap-style handle can be uncomfortable Weight: ~27 lbs

Waterproof rating: IP65

If the typical RGB lighting doesn’t suit your taste, the Marshall Bromley 450 offers a more refined alternative. Emulating the retro aesthetic of classic amplifiers, it’s enhanced with tasteful white lights that sync to your music rather than overwhelming visual effects.

This speaker delivers superior sound quality and features 360-degree audio output, making it ideal for central placement at gatherings. With XLR inputs, it caters to both musicians and singers, while multiple playback options—including USB-C and AUX—make it flexible for various devices. The battery lasts an impressive 40 hours, and users can charge it via a removable battery. Jonathan Zavaleta/Rolling Stone

most portable Quick Summary: The Soundcore Boom 2 Plus delivers powerful, bass-heavy sound in a compact and portable package, complete with customizable lighting features. Pros: Easy to carry and waterproof, lights that sync with music, good bass for its size

Cons: Less dust resistant, some competitors may deliver better sound Weight: ~8 lbs

Waterproof rating: IPX7

For those who prioritize portability, the Anker Soundcore Boom 2 Plus is an excellent option. Its size sits between a Bluetooth speaker and a boombox, making it easy to transport to beach outings or camping trips. Despite its form factor, it boasts a strong audio presence, supported by passive bass radiators that enhance its sound profile.

Features such as a comfortable grab handle and the option to attach a shoulder strap for hands-free mobility amplify its convenience. It charges via USB-C and includes a 3.5mm input for wired devices, along with Auracast technology for connecting to another speaker wirelessly.

With a waterproof rating of IPX7, the Boom 2 Plus can be submerged in water for short periods, making it a great companion for water activities. If you seek a reliable speaker for small to mid-sized gatherings, this model delivers solid performance. Jonathan Zavaleta/Rolling Stone

best for karaoke Quick Summary: The Klipsch Miami speaker excels as a versatile party companion, equipped with a microphone and customizable party lights. Pros: Solid audio quality, easy-to-use controls including an EQ, includes a microphone

Cons: Bass could be improved, battery isn’t removable Weight: ~41 lbs

Waterproof rating: IP65

If versatility is what you desire in a party speaker, the Klipsch Miami is an excellent choice. Not only does it include a microphone, allowing for instant karaoke sessions, but it also features intuitive design elements such as a knob for adjusting party lights and sound effects. The companion app enhances this experience, providing further customization.

The Klipsch Miami retains a user-friendly layout with a dual-handle design, making it easy to transport. It allows for a variety of inputs, including microphone and instrument connections. However, the battery life reaches a maximum of 10 hours with the lights activated, falling short compared to other models.

How We Picked the Best Party Speakers

