Top Earbuds Under $100: Affordable Sound Excellence

Looking for the best earbuds under $100? You’re in the right place. As technology continues to evolve, high-quality audio isn’t reserved just for high-ticket items. You can now find earbuds that offer great sound, fantastic features, and enviable design without breaking the bank. Our guide highlights the best earbuds under $100, ensuring you enjoy both quality and savings.

Quality Audio on a Budget

While the big names like Bose, Sony, and Apple push the envelope in audio tech, their prices often reach $250–$300. This makes budget options increasingly appealing, especially since cheaper earbuds don’t skimp on essential features. Many budget models now include active noise canceling (ANC) and customizable EQ settings. Though you might compromise slightly on sound quality, these earbuds are ideal for everyday use, workouts, and any environment where you risk losing them.

Reviewed Picks for the Best Earbuds Under $100

We examined a wide range of earbuds, evaluating sound quality, comfort, app availability, battery life, and water resistance. Our picks offer features tailored to various needs, whether you’re focused on fitness or everyday use.

Best Overall: Nothing Ear (a)

The Nothing Ear (a) earbuds stand out for their design and audio quality. With ANC, good sound, and a unique app, these are impressive within the budget. Despite some battery life concerns, they’re a great choice at the top of our price range.

Best Features: Earfun Air Pro 4

Earfuns offer feature-rich value with Snapdragon Sound and reliable ANC. They deliver sound quality comparable to more expensive options, though the touch controls can be tricky for some users.

Most Compact: Soundcore Space A40

Soundcore’s Space A40 offers reliable ANC and sound in a compact form. While not as rich as top contenders, they’re comfortable and provide long battery life, although lacking wear detection.

Best for Workouts: Anker Soundcore Sport X20

Designed for active users, the Sport X20 features ear hooks and robust ANC. The fit is comfortable, and while the audio might not blow you away, the durability and battery life make them ideal for workouts.

Best Value: JLab Go Pop ANC

At just $30, JLab’s Go Pop ANC earbuds provide excellent value. Despite modest sound quality, they offer reliable ANC, sturdy battery life, and customizable EQ settings, making them a fantastic budget buy.

How We Chose

Our team focused on delivering the best earbuds under $100 by combining sound performance with practical features. We ensured all picks were under $100, accounting for features like app functionality, waterproofing, and battery life to deliver well-rounded options across different price points.

Whether you’re hunting for dynamic sound, reliable ANC, or budget-friendly convenience, our list of best earbuds under $100 has something for everyone. Enjoy top-notch auditory experiences without the sticker shock.